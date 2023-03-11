Summer Music Festivals: Here is a list of 10 best summer festivals around the world

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Summer Music Festivals: Here is a list of 10 best summer music festivals around world

The season of summer is associated with numerous music festivals around the world, offering a wide range of music genres from indie rock to electronic dance music. These festivals promise an immersive experience that will surely make you dance and enjoy live music. Explore some of the best summer music festivals worldwide and prepare yourself to be mesmerized. Below are some top music festivals that you should consider adding to your list of must-attend summer events.

Glastonbury Festival: Located in Somerset, England, Glastonbury Festival is a celebrated event recognized for its diverse array of performers, attracting music enthusiasts from all over the globe.

Coachella, located in California, USA, is widely renowned as one of the world's most prominent music festivals that showcases an eclectic blend of music genres ranging from independent rock to electronic dance music.

Roskilde Festival, held in Roskilde, Denmark, is recognized for its dedication to promoting sustainability and social responsibility, in addition to its broad selection of worldwide performers.

Tomorrowland, held in Boom, Belgium, is a festival dedicated to electronic dance music that is particularly notable for its intricate stage layouts and immersive ambience.

The Fuji Rock Festival takes place in Naeba, Japan's picturesque mountains and showcases an assortment of international and local artists performing a diverse range of music genres.

Lollapalooza, situated in Chicago, USA, is an enduring festival presenting a varied collection of performers from different genres, including rock, hip-hop, and electronic music.

The Sziget Festival, held in Budapest, Hungary, is a seven-day-long event located on an island positioned in the middle of the Danube river, that showcases a fusion of both international and local musicians.

The Primavera Sound festival, located in Barcelona, Spain, is recognized for its diverse collection of indie and alternative performers from various parts of the world, and its stunning location along the waterfront.

Osheaga is a music festival held in the heart of Montreal, Canada, that showcases a blend of Canadian and international musicians across different genres such as indie rock, hip-hop, and electronic music.

The Summer Sonic festival takes place over two days in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, and boasts a diverse range of local and international artists from various music genres including rock, hip-hop, and electronic.

