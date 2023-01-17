Countries Indians can travel with 'visa-on-arrival' access | Complete list

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Photo of Indian passport

International trips are a dream of many but sometimes people dread the lengthy process of planning and visa applications. But do you know, if you have an Indian passport you can visit over 50 countries without visa hassle? As per The Henley Passport Index, Indian citizens can avail visa-on-arrival facility in as many as 59 countries across the world. In 2023, India ranks at the 59th spot on the list.

Here's the complete list of Visa-free access destinations if you have an Indian passport:

Countries in Oceania with visa-on-arrival for Indians

Cook Islands

Fiji

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Niue

Palau Islands *

Samoa *

Tuvalu *

Vanuatu

Middle eastern countries offering visa-free trips to Indians

Iran *

Jordan *

Oman

Qatar

Visa on arrival for Indians in Europe and Caribbean

Albania

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia *

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Travel visa-free in these Asian countries

Bhutan

Cambodia *

Indonesia

Laos *

Macao (SAR China)

Maldives *

Myanmar *

Nepal

Sri Lanka *

Thailand *

Timor-Leste *

American countries where Indians can travel without hassle

Bolivia *

El Salvador

Countries in Africa offering visa-on-arrival for Indians

Botswana *

Burundi *

Cape Verde Islands *

Comoro Islands *

Ethiopia *

Gabon *

Guinea-Bissau *

Madagascar *

Mauritania *

Mauritius

Mozambique *

Rwanda *

Senegal

Seychelles *

Sierra Leone *

Somalia *

Tanzania *

Togo *

Tunisia

Uganda *

Zimbabwe *

Meanwhile, Japan has the world's most powerful passport according to the Henley Passport Index, while India is ranked 85th with visa-free access to 59 countries. This means Indian passport holders can travel to these destinations without obtaining a prior visa. India's travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted in March 2022, which has helped the tourism industry recover and improve India's passport ranking. The top 10 countries on the list include Germany, Spain, Italy, Singapore, South Korea, Finland, Luxembourg, Italy, Austria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Australia, and Canada.

