Countries Indians can travel with 'visa-on-arrival' access | Complete list

International trips are a dream of many but sometimes people dread the lengthy process of planning and visa applications. But do you know, if you have an Indian passport you can visit over 50 countries without visa hassle? As per The Henley Passport Index, Indian citizens can avail visa-on-arrival facility in as many as 59 countries across the world. In 2023, India ranks at the 59th spot on the list.
Here's the complete list of Visa-free access destinations if you have an Indian passport:
Countries in Oceania with visa-on-arrival for Indians
- Cook Islands
- Fiji
- Marshall Islands
- Micronesia
- Niue
- Palau Islands *
- Samoa *
- Tuvalu *
- Vanuatu
Middle eastern countries offering visa-free trips to Indians
- Iran *
- Jordan *
- Oman
- Qatar
Visa on arrival for Indians in Europe and Caribbean
- Albania
- Barbados
- British Virgin Islands
- Dominica
- Grenada
- Haiti
- Jamaica
- Montserrat
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Lucia *
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Trinidad and Tobago
Travel visa-free in these Asian countries
- Bhutan
- Cambodia *
- Indonesia
- Laos *
- Macao (SAR China)
- Maldives *
- Myanmar *
- Nepal
- Sri Lanka *
- Thailand *
- Timor-Leste *
American countries where Indians can travel without hassle
- Bolivia *
- El Salvador
Countries in Africa offering visa-on-arrival for Indians
- Botswana *
- Burundi *
- Cape Verde Islands *
- Comoro Islands *
- Ethiopia *
- Gabon *
- Guinea-Bissau *
- Madagascar *
- Mauritania *
- Mauritius
- Mozambique *
- Rwanda *
- Senegal
- Seychelles *
- Sierra Leone *
- Somalia *
- Tanzania *
- Togo *
- Tunisia
- Uganda *
- Zimbabwe *
Meanwhile, Japan has the world's most powerful passport according to the Henley Passport Index, while India is ranked 85th with visa-free access to 59 countries. This means Indian passport holders can travel to these destinations without obtaining a prior visa. India's travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted in March 2022, which has helped the tourism industry recover and improve India's passport ranking. The top 10 countries on the list include Germany, Spain, Italy, Singapore, South Korea, Finland, Luxembourg, Italy, Austria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Australia, and Canada.