Tuesday, January 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Travel
  5. Countries Indians can travel with 'visa-on-arrival' access | Complete list

Countries Indians can travel with 'visa-on-arrival' access | Complete list

Love travelling but don't want to go through the lengthy process of visa? Here's the complete list of Visa-free access destinations if you have an Indian passport.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: January 17, 2023 12:35 IST
Photo of Indian passport
Image Source : TWITTER Photo of Indian passport

International trips are a dream of many but sometimes people dread the lengthy process of planning and visa applications. But do you know, if you have an Indian passport you can visit over 50 countries without visa hassle? As per The Henley Passport Index, Indian citizens can avail visa-on-arrival facility in as many as 59 countries across the world. In 2023, India ranks at the 59th spot on the list. 

Here's the complete list of Visa-free access destinations if you have an Indian passport:

Countries in Oceania with visa-on-arrival for Indians

  • Cook Islands
  • Fiji
  • Marshall Islands 
  • Micronesia
  • Niue
  • Palau Islands *
  • Samoa *
  • Tuvalu *
  • Vanuatu

Middle eastern countries offering visa-free trips to Indians

  • Iran *
  • Jordan *
  • Oman
  • Qatar

Visa on arrival for Indians in Europe and Caribbean 

  • Albania
  • Barbados
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Dominica
  • Grenada
  • Haiti
  • Jamaica
  • Montserrat
  • St. Kitts and Nevis
  • St. Lucia *
  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  • Trinidad and Tobago

Travel visa-free in these Asian countries

  • Bhutan
  • Cambodia *
  • Indonesia
  • Laos *
  • Macao (SAR China)
  • Maldives *
  • Myanmar *
  • Nepal
  • Sri Lanka *
  • Thailand *
  • Timor-Leste *

American countries where Indians can travel without hassle

  • Bolivia *
  • El Salvador

Countries in Africa offering visa-on-arrival for Indians

  • Botswana *
  • Burundi *
  • Cape Verde Islands *
  • Comoro Islands *
  • Ethiopia *
  • Gabon *
  • Guinea-Bissau *
  • Madagascar *
  • Mauritania *
  • Mauritius
  • Mozambique *
  • Rwanda *
  • Senegal
  • Seychelles *
  • Sierra Leone *
  • Somalia *
  • Tanzania *
  • Togo *
  • Tunisia
  • Uganda *
  • Zimbabwe *

Meanwhile, Japan has the world's most powerful passport according to the Henley Passport Index, while India is ranked 85th with visa-free access to 59 countries. This means Indian passport holders can travel to these destinations without obtaining a prior visa. India's travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted in March 2022, which has helped the tourism industry recover and improve India's passport ranking. The top 10 countries on the list include Germany, Spain, Italy, Singapore, South Korea, Finland, Luxembourg, Italy, Austria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Australia, and Canada.

Related Stories
5 Foreign trips you can take from India on a budget

5 Foreign trips you can take from India on a budget

Giant Swing in Rishikesh to Skiing in Gulmarg, India's top adventure sports places to add to list

Giant Swing in Rishikesh to Skiing in Gulmarg, India's top adventure sports places to add to list

Frozen lakes in India: These places in Ladakh, Sikkim & Uttarakhand deserve mention

Frozen lakes in India: These places in Ladakh, Sikkim & Uttarakhand deserve mention

5 Ideal destinations in India that you can visit with a group of friends

5 Ideal destinations in India that you can visit with a group of friends

Read More Travel News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Travel Section

Top News

Related Travel News

Latest News