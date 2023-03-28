Aurora Borealis to Mammatus Clouds; natural phenomenas around the world that will blow your mind

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These natural phenomena will blow your mind around the world

Natural phenomena is an observable process that occur in the natural world and are not caused by human intervention or manipulation. These phenomena are often characterised by their complexity and unpredictability. They are some of the most awe-inspiring sights in the world. From the Northern Lights to The Aurora Borealis, nature has provided us with countless stunning sights to behold. Here are the most amazing natural phenomena from around the world that are sure to blow your mind.

The Grand Prismatic Spring: The Grand Prismatic Spring, situated in Yellowstone National Park of the US, is renowned for its breathtaking rainbow hues which are formed as a result of the existence of thriving bacteria that inhabit its hot waters. As the largest hot spring in the park, it is an absolute must-see natural wonder.

Aurora Borealis: The Northen lights are natural light display in the sky that can be seen in high latitude regions. They are caused by the collision of charged particles from the sun with the Earth’s magnetic field.

Pamukkale: Pamukkale, located in Turkey, is a mesmerizing sight to behold. It comprises a sequence of stepped pools that are enriched with warm minerals, and flow down the hillside, resulting in a captivating white terrain.

Mammatus Clouds: These ominous-looking clouds look like they're about to unleash a storm, but they're actually a sign that a storm is ending. They form when cold air sinks into a storm system.

The Zhangjiajie National Forest Park: The Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, situated in China, boasts of towering sandstone pillars that are so exceptional in their appearance that they served as the inspiration behind the floating mountains depicted in the movie, Avatar.

Victoria Falls: Located on the boundary of Zambia and Zimbabwe, Victoria Falls is a colossal waterfall that is widely recognized for its thunderous roar and magnificent display of rainbows. It is among the largest waterfalls across the globe.

Baikal Lake: Located in Russia, Baikal Lake is an enormous freshwater body that holds the distinction of being the world's deepest lake. The remarkable clarity of its waters enables a vision of nearly 130 feet to the lake bed. This lake is also a habitat for several unique varieties of flora and fauna, including the Baikal seal.

Nature never ceases to amaze us with its beauty and power. These ten natural phenomena are just a small sample of the many wonders that can be found all around the world. Whether you're a nature enthusiast or just someone who appreciates the beauty of the world around us, these sights are sure to leave you in awe.

