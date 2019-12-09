Sahitya Kala Parishad to organise 'Bharatendu Natya Utsav' from Dec 9 to 14

Sahitya Kala Parishad, Delhi will organize the Bharatendu Natya Utsav from December 9 to 14. The festival will be held at Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House, until December 12 and the last two days will be organized at LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg. The six-day theatre festival, which is being held for the past three decades, aims to showcase new and innovative trends in performing arts.

The first day will witness the play 'Seediyan', directed by Arvind Singh. On the second day, Pratibha Singh directed play 'Ram Ki Shakti Pooja' will be performed. This will be followed by 'A Journey of Romeo Juliet', directed by Manoj Kumar Tyagi on the third day. The festival will continue with Govind Singh Yadav directed 'Sheeshe Ke Khilone' on the fourth day.

Talking about the event, Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, says, “The festival is being celebrated for over three decades now and with all the support and talent we hope to continue for more decades to come. Our objective is to provide a platform to the upcoming talents in the field of Hindi theatre. I wish the best to each and every talent and may their flair be recognised worldwide.”

Kajal Soias directed play 'Ardh Kavya' will be staged on the fifth day. The event will conclude on the sixth day with ‘Prem Kabootar', directed by Sameep Singh.