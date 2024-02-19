Narcissist Alert: 5 signs you are dating a self-obsessed partner

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Narcissist Alert

Dating can be a thrilling and exciting experience, but it can also be a rollercoaster ride filled with ups and downs. One of the most challenging aspects of dating is trying to figure out if your partner is right for you. While dating someone, it's essential to be aware of red flags and warning signs that your partner may not be who they seem to be. One of the most toxic types of partners to avoid is a narcissist.

Who is a narcissist?

A narcissist is someone who has an excessive interest in themselves, their physical appearance, and their achievements. They have an inflated sense of self-importance and have a constant need for admiration and attention. Dating a narcissist can be emotionally and mentally draining, and it's crucial to recognise the signs early on before things get too serious. Here are five signs that you are dating a narcissist.

They constantly talk about themselves

One of the most apparent signs of a narcissist is their constant need to talk about themselves. When you are on a date with them, they will dominate the conversation and often steer it back to themselves. They love talking about their achievements, talents, and how great they are in general. You may also notice that they don't show much interest in your life or ask you many questions about yourself.

Narcissists thrive on attention and admiration, and they believe they are the most interesting person in the room.

They have a grandiose sense of self

Narcissists have an inflated sense of self-importance and believe they are superior to others. They often exaggerate their achievements and talents, making them seem larger than life. You may notice that your partner brags about their accomplishments, even if they are not significant.

They lack empathy

Empathy is the ability to understand and share another person's feelings, and it's a crucial aspect of any relationship. However, narcissists lack empathy and have difficulty putting themselves in other people's shoes. They are self-absorbed and only care about their own needs and desires.

They manipulate and gaslight

Another common trait of narcissists is their ability to manipulate and gaslight their partners. Gaslighting is a form of psychological abuse where the abuser makes the victim question their reality, memory, and sanity. Narcissists use this tactic to control their partners and make them feel dependent on them.

They have an intense need for control

Narcissists crave control in all aspects of their lives, including their relationships. They want to be in charge of everything, from where you go on a date to how you dress. They may try to control your behavior, thoughts, and emotions to fit their ideal image of a partner.

