Valentine’s Day 2020 Date Sheet: Celebrate Rose Day, Kiss Day, Propose Day with your loved one on these dates

Since the month of February is on, the lovebirds are on cloud nine since they will soon be celebrating the week of love before Valentine's Day 2020 pops in. Every year, February 14 is celebrated as the day of love but everyone goes gaga just before a week and exchange gifts, sweets, and flowers to express their love to each other. Valentine’s Day is celebrated all around the world as a cultural, religious and commercial celebration of romance and love however there is no public holiday on this day.

The seven days of love are celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm and cities are painted red be it malls, restaurants, pubs, etc that are decorated in red, the colour of love. Before the season starts, let’s have a look at the entire date sheet of Valentine’s Week so that you do don’t miss out on any day.

Valentine's Week

February 7th, Friday: Rose Day

Rose Day

Valentine's week, every year begins with this day. On this occasion, lovers give roses to each other and celebrated the day of romance.

February 8th, Saturday: Propose Day

Propose Day

The second day of Valentine's week is Propose Day. On this day, the partners propose by giving surprise to their lover. It is the perfect day to express love to your loved one.

February 9th, Sunday: Chocolate Day

Chocolate Day

Chocolate Day is celebrated on the third day and where lovers make the week even more special and sweet by exchanging chocolates. Everyone loves chocolate on every occasion of happiness and on this day, you can impress your partner by giving him/her chocolate of their favorite flavour.

February 10th, Monday: Teddy Day

Teddy Day

The fourth day of Valentine's Week is Teddy Day on which you can give a cute little teddy to your partner and see their smile.

February 11th, Tuesday: Promise Day

Promise Day

The fifth day is Promise Day when lovers express their faith and love with promise.

February 12th, Wednesday: Hug Day

Hug Day

There is a magic in 'Jhappi' or a hug that even an unknown person can become your friend instantly. If someone embraces oneself with love, then all sadness goes away and happiness is quadrupled. This kind of magic comes only when a person gives you a tight 'Jhappi Ki Jhappi.'

February 13th, Thursday: Kiss Day

Kiss Day

A cute kiss can bring a smile to anyone's face. It does not necessarily have to be between lovers as you can make a day of kissing special for your beloved, by expressing how much you love him.

February 14th, Friday: Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day

February 14th is Valentine's Day when the winds of love flow around the world. People express their love and celebrate love. This love may not necessarily be between lovers, as valentine's day can also be celebrated among young children, parents or special friends as there is no one form of love. It brings happiness in your life in many colors and forms. So why late, this time let's celebrate Valentine's Week in a new way.

