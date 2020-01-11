National Youth Day 2020: Swami Vivekananda quotes that continue to inspire us

We are what our thoughts have made us; So take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; They travel far.

Swami Vivekanand was surely one of the greatest men to have taken birth on Indian soil. His work, wisdom continues to inspire millions of youth’s even today. Swami Vivekananda who was a chief disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna, not only worked to promote the Hindu religion through his preaching but also created a sense of patriotism in the hearts of Indians during British colonial regime. His work changed the perspective of the entire world to look at India. His speech in Chicago on September 11, 1893, is still regarded as a landmark event, Swami Vivekanand started off his address with "Brothers and Sisters of America', that got him standing ovation from the audience present there.

In his speech enlightened the listeners through actual preachings of Hinduism. His speech left an impact on the minds of Americans and he was referred to as the “cyclonic monk from India”.

Born on January 12, 1863, as Narendra Nath Datta to an influential family in Kolkata, Swamiji was always inclined towards spirituality.

In his later life he went on to establish the Ramakrishna Mission and the Ramakrishna Math. January 12, 2020, will mark his 157th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, his birthday is celebrated as the National Youth Day.

On his birth anniversary, we look back at the quotes and teachings of Swami Vivekanand that still continue to inspire everyone to work towards a meaningful life.

Learn everything that is good from others, but bring it in, and in your own way adsorb it; do not become others

Arise awake and stop not until the goal is achieved.

The greatest sin is to think that you are weak

Experience is the only teacher we have. We may talk and reason all our lives, but we shall not understand a word of truth.

Take risks in your life, If you win, you can lead! If you lose, you can guide!

Neither money pays, nor name, nor fame, nor learning; it is Character that cleave through adamantine walls of difficulties

Do not hate anybody, because that hatred which comes out from you must, in the long run, come back to you, if you love, that love will come back to you, completing the circle.