National Youth Day 2020: Swami Vivekananda quotes that continue to inspire us

Swami Vivekanand was surely one of the greatest men to have taken birth on Indian soil. His work, wisdom continues to inspire millions of youth’s even today. Swami Vivekananda who was a chief disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna, not only worked to promote the Hindu religion through his preaching but also created a sense of patriotism in the hearts of Indians during British colonial regime. His work changed the perspective of the entire world to look at India. His speech in Chicago on September 11, 1893, is still regarded as a landmark event, Swami Vivekanand started off his address with "Brothers and Sisters of America', that got him standing ovation from the audience present there.
In his speech enlightened the listeners through actual preachings of Hinduism. His speech left an impact on the minds of Americans and he was referred to as the “cyclonic monk from India”.
Born on January 12, 1863, as Narendra Nath Datta to an influential family in Kolkata, Swamiji was always inclined towards spirituality.
In his later life he went on to establish the Ramakrishna Mission and the Ramakrishna Math. January 12, 2020, will mark his 157th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, his birthday is celebrated as the National Youth Day.
On his birth anniversary, we look back at the quotes and teachings of Swami Vivekanand that still continue to inspire everyone to work towards a meaningful life.