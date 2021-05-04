Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BILLGATES Bill Gates, wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years of their marriage

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates announced the decision to end their marriage after 27 years, saying "we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives". Bill and Melinda revealed their decision of taking divorce in a joint statement which was shared by the Microsoft co-founder on Twitter. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable people to lead healthy, productive lives,” read the statement.

However, the duo said they will continue to work together at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "Both Bill and Melinda had already made giving away their wealth through philanthropy a shared priority and said that they will continue to work together at their foundation," the statement said.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life," it said.

As soon as the announcement was made, a lot of people including a few celebs and netizens took to social media and started a meme fest. Have a look at some of them here:

For those unversed, Bill and Melinda are proud parents to three children-- Jennifer Katharine, 25, Rory John, 21, and Phoebe Adele, 18. The two of them met in the 1980s in New York when Melinda was working in Microsoft and talked to each other during a dinner party. It was after then that they decided to spend their lives together and got hitched in Hawaii in 1994.

Bill Gates happens to be the co-founder of Microsoft Corp. and is the fourth-richest person in the world where Melinda has been the manager in Microsoft.

-With ANI inputs