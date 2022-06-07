World Food Safety Day 2022: History and significance of this occasion and this year's theme

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VEGETABLE_FARM_KITCHEN Food Safety Day was first celebrated in 2018 by the United Nations

World Food Safety Day 2022: Food is the most important aspect of the lives of all beings. It is a common saying, "We are what we eat," and on June 7, the world is observing Food Safety Day. The occasion is an annual celebration to draw attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks and improve human health.

Read: Trying THESE 3 types of salads this summer will cool you down!

History of World Food Safety Day

The United Nations established World Food Safety Day in 2018 to raise awareness about food safety. Year after year we see a growing number of initiatives that help increase the public's awareness of food safety, which is a great achievement according to the World Health Organisation.

Read: Green or Black tea- which is better for summer?

Significance of World Food Safety Day

Foodborne diseases range from mild to very serious and can even lead to death. From a social perspective, they contribute to absenteeism from school and work and reduce productivity. Each person has a role to play – whether you grow, process, transport, store, sell, buy, prepare or serve food – food safety is in your hands. Only when food is safe can we fully benefit from its nutritional value and from the mental and social benefits of sharing a safe meal. Safe food is one of the most critical guarantors for good health.

Theme of World Food Safety Day 2022

The theme for World Food Safety Day 2022 is ‘Safer food, better health’. The theme was announced by the World Health Organization (WHO.