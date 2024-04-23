World Book Day 2024: 5 must-read books to master the art of money making

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 must-read books on World Book Day 2024

As World Book Day dawns upon us on April 23, it's the perfect time to delve into the world of literature that not only entertains but also educates. In a world where financial literacy is increasingly crucial, what better way to celebrate than by exploring books that offer insights into the art of money-making? On this World Book Day, let us celebrate the power of literature to enlighten and empower us on our journey towards financial prosperity. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur, an investor, or simply someone eager to enhance your financial acumen, these five must-read books are essential additions to your reading list.

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki

A timeless classic in the realm of personal finance, Rich Dad Poor Dad challenges conventional wisdom about money and introduces readers to the mindset and strategies needed to build wealth. Through the contrasting experiences of his rich dad and poor dad, Kiyosaki imparts invaluable lessons on investing, entrepreneurship, and financial independence.

The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham

Regarded as the bible of value investing, Benjamin Graham's The Intelligent Investor is a must-read for anyone looking to navigate the tumultuous waters of the stock market with prudence and discipline. Graham's timeless principles, as elucidated in this book, emphasise the importance of rational decision-making, the margin of safety, and long-term thinking in achieving investment success.

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

First published in 1937, Think and Grow Rich remains one of the most influential self-help books of all time. Drawing from interviews with over 500 successful individuals, Napoleon Hill distills the secrets of wealth accumulation into thirteen principles that serve as a blueprint for achieving one's financial goals. Through the power of mindset and visualisation, Hill demonstrates how anyone can turn their dreams into reality.

The Richest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason

Set in ancient Babylon, this parable-filled classic imparts timeless lessons on wealth-building and financial prudence. Through the stories of Arkad, the titular richest man, and his fellow citizens, George S. Clason distills the principles of saving, investing, and living below one's means into simple yet profound wisdom that transcends time and culture.

The Millionaire Next Door by Thomas J. Stanley and William D. Danko

Contrary to popular belief, the typical millionaire is not a flashy spendthrift living a lavish lifestyle. In The Millionaire Next Door, Stanley and Danko debunk common myths about wealth and reveal the habits and characteristics that distinguish the affluent from the average. By studying the behaviour and mindset of self-made millionaires, readers gain insights into the importance of frugality, hard work, and financial independence.

ALSO READ: Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Wishes, messages, images, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share