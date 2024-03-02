What is penumbral lunar eclipse? Know will it affect the Holi 2024 celebrations in India or not?

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE What is penumbral lunar eclipse?

A Lunar Eclipse occurs when the moon enters the Earth's shadow, temporarily darkening the sky before moving out of the shadow. The upcoming lunar eclipse, marking the first of the year, promises to be a captivating event. However, it coincides with one of India's major festivals, Holi. Scheduled for March 25, Holi will coincide with the anticipated lunar eclipse. The lunar eclipse set for March 25 is classified as a Penumbral lunar eclipse.

What is a Penumbral lunar eclipse?

The lunar eclipse anticipated on March 25 will be a Penumbral lunar eclipse, a fascinating occurrence where the alignment of the Earth, Sun, and Moon results in the Earth's shadow partially covering the Moon. The eclipse is set to commence at 10:23 AM and conclude at 3:02 PM on March 25, but it will not be visible in India.

While traditionally, the sutak period, a period of spiritual purification, is observed during eclipses, it is not applicable in this case as the eclipse will not be visible in the country. This means that there will be no restrictions on auspicious activities during the eclipse period, providing a sigh of relief for those planning to celebrate Holi.

Although the lunar eclipse will not directly impact Holi celebrations in India, it will be a noteworthy astronomical event for skygazers across the globe. The eclipse will be visible in various parts of the world including Ireland, Belgium, Spain, England, South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, the United States, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands, and France.

Will the Penumbral lunar eclipse affect Holi celebrations in India?

In 2024, Holi, the vibrant festival celebrated across India, coincides with a penumbral lunar eclipse. This convergence of festivities and celestial events adds an intriguing dimension to the celebrations. During Holi, people traditionally gather outdoors to engage in colourful festivities, throwing vibrant powders and water at each other. The festival is a time of joyous gatherings, music, and merriment under the open sky. However, the penumbral lunar eclipse may influence the ambiance of the night sky during Holi celebrations.

Concerns have been raised regarding the potential impact of the lunar eclipse on Holi celebrations in India due to the overlapping dates. However, the reassuring news is that since the eclipse will not be visible in India, there is no need to adhere to the sutak period. Hence, Holi rituals and puja can be conducted during the auspicious muhurat without any interference.

