Want to sleep with your pet? Know pros and cons

Sharing a bed with your dogs can do wonders for your mental health. Research shows that sleeping with your dogs can improve mental health by easing the symptoms of sadness and anxiety and fostering a sense of well-being.

The benefits of co-sleeping with pets can deeply relax one and promote comfortable sleep, which is extremely beneficial for people who have trouble falling asleep. However, not everyone will benefit from this practiCe. Those with allergies or accustomed to sleeping in a variety of positions may experience discomfort. Moreover, there may be sanitation problems and an infection risk.

Pros of sleeping with your pet:

Benefits for mental health:

Sleeping with your pet can increase the synthesis of serotonin and dopamine, which can help reduce stress, anxiety, and sadness. This can lead to healthier emotional outlooks for both you and your pets as it provides warmth, security, and happiness.

Develops a close bond between pets and humans:

The release of happy hormones while spending time with your pet can help create a deeper and more meaningful attachment between the pet and its parents, resulting in a shared sense of security.

Prevents Insomnia:

Sharing a bed with pets helps reduce worries and provides a safe environment for restorative sleep. Scientific research has shown that the cosy environment offered by pets in bed is beneficial in cases of sleeplessness.

Cons

Allergies:

Pet parents who have a higher tolerance for pet hair over a prolonged period of time may not be aware of their allergies, which could cause great discomfort. It is not advised to share a bed with your pet, as it could be extremely uncomfortable and prevent you from getting any restful sleep.

Disturbance in the night:

Pets can roll over while sleeping, increasing the risk of physical disturbances, which can lead to trouble sleeping and difficulty getting up the next day. To avoid this, it is important to cease sharing your bed.

Lack of hygiene

Co-sleeping with pets can lead to hygienic problems due to seasonal shedding and the amount of fur and dirt carried by muddy paws, leading to a lack of hygiene.

When sharing the bed with dogs, it is important to consider the aforementioned factors, such as the individual needs and the pros and cons.

