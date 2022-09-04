Teacher's Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook Messages, HD Images & Wallpapers

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Teacher's Day 2022

Teacher's Day 2022: Each year on September 5 we celebrate Teacher's Day. The first Teachers' Day was celebrated in India in 1962, when Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan began serving as the second president of India. To celebrate his esteemed position, his students suggested that his birthday be celebrated as Radhakrishnan Day. However, he declined and suggested that instead of celebrating his birthday, it would be his proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day everywhere. This year we will be celebrating Teacher's Day on Monday. It is the ideal time to make your mentors feel love and respect with a token of endearment. If you will not be able to meet your teachers do not forget to wish them by sending some heartfelt messages.

Happy Teacher's Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook Messages

You are the spark, the inspiration, the guide, the candle to my life. I am deeply thankful that you are my teacher.

On this day, I would like to thank you for always believing in me and guiding me achieve my goals even when no one else had faith in me. Thank you for everything. Happy Teacher's Day!

All the efforts and hard work you invested to bring out the best in us can never be repaid in mere words. We can only feel grateful for having a teacher like you!

Words of appreciation will fall short for describing your contribution to the domain of teaching. May God grant you good health so that you can continue to teach for a long time. Happy teachers day 2022!

A teacher is someone who nourishes the souls of the students for a lifetime. Happy Teachers Day to all the teachers!

Happy Teachers Day! Your words, attitude, and actions have made such a positive difference in our children’s upbringing! We are truly thankful to you!

This beautiful message is for my retired teacher whose service in our school is greatly appreciated and who has been one of the stalwarts of our school with her good teaching. Teacher, I thank you with all my heart for your service.

I was lucky to have a teacher as wonderful as you are. Wishing you a Happy Teacher's Day that’s full of joyous moments!

Dear teacher, thank you for planting the seeds that are going to last a lifetime! I love you for everything you have ever done for me, happy teachers day!

I vaguely remember your punishments that now seem like sheer blessings to me. You are no less than a parent to me. Have a memorable teachers day!

Happy Teacher's Day 2022: HD Images & Wallpapers

Image Source : FREEPIKTeacher's Day 2022

Image Source : FREEPIKTeacher's Day 2022

Image Source : FREEPIKTeacher's Day 2022

Image Source : INDIA TVTeacher's Day 2022

Image Source : FREEPIKTeacher's Day 2022

Read More Lifestyle News