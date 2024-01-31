Surajkund Mela 2024: Dates, timings, venue, ticket price and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Dates, timings, venue and more about Surajkund Mela 2024.

One of the most eagerly awaited events in India, the Surajkund Mela is a vibrant celebration of art, culture, and heritage. Held every year in February, this iconic fair attracts thousands of visitors from all over the world. The 37th edition of Surajkund Mela 2024 promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a lineup of exciting activities and events.

Date and Timings:

The Surajkund Mela 2024 will commence on February 2 and will continue till February 18. The fair will be open to visitors every day from 10 am to 7 pm, giving you ample time to explore all that it has to offer.

Ticket Price:

The tickets for Surajkund Mela 2024 are reasonably priced to encourage maximum participation from visitors. The entry fee for adults is INR 120 during weekdays and INR 180 during weekends.

Venue:

The Surajkund Mela takes place at Surajkund, a small town located around 8 kilometres from Faridabad in the state of Haryana. This quaint town is known for its picturesque surroundings and is easily accessible from Delhi and other major cities in the region. The fair is held at the Surajkund Mela Ground, which is transformed into a colourful extravaganza during this time.

What to Expect:

The Surajkund Mela 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages. With its vibrant atmosphere, colourful decorations, delicious food stalls, and an array of cultural performances, this fair is a delight for all the senses.

Shopping:

One of the main attractions of the Surajkund Mela is the shopping experience it offers. The fair is a treasure trove for those looking to buy traditional handicrafts, handlooms, and other artefacts from all over India. You can find a variety of items such as hand-woven textiles, pottery, jewellery, wooden crafts, and much more. The best part is that you can directly interact with the artisans and learn about their techniques and traditions.

Cultural Performances:

The Surajkund Mela is a celebration of India's rich and diverse culture, and this is reflected in the various cultural performances that take place during the fair. From traditional dances like Bhangra and Kathak to folk music and puppet shows, there is something for everyone. These performances not only entertain but also educate visitors about the different cultures and traditions of India.

Food:

No cultural fair in India is complete without its mouth-watering food options, and Surajkund Mela is no exception. The fair has a plethora of food stalls offering a variety of regional delicacies from different parts of the country. From spicy street food to traditional dishes, you can satisfy your taste buds with the delicious flavours of India.

Workshops and Demonstrations:

Apart from shopping and entertainment, the Surajkund Mela also offers visitors a chance to participate in various workshops and demonstrations. These workshops provide an insight into traditional crafts like pottery-making, weaving, and painting. You can also learn about organic farming practices and take part in interactive sessions with rural artisans.

How to reach:

The Surajkund Mela is easily accessible from major cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida via road and metro. You can also book a cab or hire a private car to reach the fair. For those travelling from other states, there are direct trains and flights to Delhi, and from there, you can take a cab or metro to reach Surajkund.