SPIC MACAY's Anubhav 4 to celebrate the classics of Late Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma

Paying tribute to Late Pt. Shiv Kumar Sharma, the santoor maestro who passed away recently, SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth) will be organizing the 4th edition of its online convention- ANUBHAV'4. It is being conducted in a hybrid form this year meaning that participants can join from selected campuses across India and online as well. The event is scheduled from 29th May to 4th June, 2022, celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - 75 years of India's Independence. The event will be inaugurated by Shri Jishmu Dev Varma Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura followed Hindustani Vocal concert by Padma Bhushan Awardee Begum Parween Sultana.

SPIC MACAY Anubhav 4.0 will host a number of renowned artists from the country including, Begum Parween Sultana, Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar, Guru Ghanakanta Bora, Pt. Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, Vidwan Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman, Vidwan Sikkil Gurucharan, Vidushi Kanyakumari, Pt. Ulhas Kashalkar, Pt. Rajendra Gangani, Pt. Nityanand Haldipur, Vidushi Kapila Venu, Pt. Venkatesh Kumar, Vidushi Suguna Varadachari, Vidushi Shruti Sadolikar and Vidushi S. Sowmya.

Talking about Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, he passed away aged 84 after a cardiac arrest here on May 10. He was one of India's most well known classical musicians, was credited for taking santoor, the folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir, to the global stage. Sharma received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1986, followed by the Padma Shri in 1991, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

He also straddled the world of Indian cinema as one half of the famous 'Shiv-Hari' composer duo along with flautist Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia. They composed music for films like "Silsila", "Lamhe", "Chandni" and "Darr".

Following his demise, after a guard of honour in Mumbai's Juhu, where his mortal remains were kept for people to pay their respects, Sharma's funeral was held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans Crematorium. The musician's family, including wife Manorama and sons Rahul and Rohit, his friends from the fraternity, including long-time collaborator Chaurasia and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, were present. Sharma's last rites were performed by his sons, followed by a gun salute. He was cremated with full state honours in the presence of family and close friends.

This is not the first time SPIC MACAY has come forward to celebrate classic music and art. Since the beginning, the Society has been striving to enrich the quality of formal education among adolescents and youth by raising awareness about various aspects of Indian heritage and motivating young minds to imbibe the values contained therein.

For the last online convention, ANUBHAV 3.0 in 2021, 15000+ students from all over the world participated from not only in India but Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Japan, S.Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and UAE.