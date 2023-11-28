Rohit Bal health update: Ace designer remains critical at Medanta hospital

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Designer Rohit Bal

Ace fashion designer Rohit Bal remains to be critical. He was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital and is currently on ventilator support in the ICU. Reports said the 62-year-old designer suffered a heart attack recently and was rushed to hospital by model Suraj Dhali.

A report in HT City said Bal fell unconscious after his heart was 'sinking'. "His pacemaker gave seven shocks. He was initially taken to Moolchand and when his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to Medanta," a source told HT City.

For those uninitiated, Rohit Bal suffered from a heart attack for which he underwent an emergency angioplasty in 2010 when he was at the peak of his career. Reports also said he suffered from alcoholism and had been admitted to the hospital last November to flush out alcohol from his system.

Rohit Bal career

In a career spanning more than three decades, Rohit Bal collaborated with several A-listers from Bollywood. He is said to be ahead of his time and was one of the first designers to create couture collections and also introduce a range of pret with his Fashion line Balance. Born in Srinagar, Bal studied fashion at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi has been honoured with multiple prestigious accolades, and is recognised as one of the leading names in the fashion industry.

In 2006, Bal was awarded Designer of the Year at the Indian Fashion Awards and Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Awards in 2001.

