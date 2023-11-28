Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal marries boyfriend Aman Mehta | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hiramandi actor Sharmin Segal marries boyfriend Aman Mehta

Wedding trumpets are being played in the homes of celebs one after the other in the Bollywood industry. From actress Parineeti Chopra to TV actor Ali Merchant have recently taken seven vows. Not only this, actor Randeep Hooda is also going to get married. Meanwhile, now director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece and actress Sharmin Segal has also married her longtime boyfriend Aman Mehta.

Sharmin Sehgal got married

Heeramandi actress Sharmin Segal married her boyfriend Aman Mehta in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony. The wedding pictures and videos of this couple are going viral on social media. The actress herself has shared wedding photos on her Instagram stories.

Sharmin Sehgal's wedding look

Sharmin Sehgal wore a beige-colored embroidered floral lehenga on this occasion. Along with this, heavy matching jewelry and hair were kept open. Whereas groom Aman Mehta was seen wearing beige colored sherwani. In this photo, Sharmin is seen posing with her friends in the garden area. So in some pictures, she is seen sitting on the stage with her husband Aman. In one picture, Sharmin is seen feeding Aman something with a spoon. Let us tell you, that Aman is a director in Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Sharmin Sehgal work front

Sharmin made her debut in the year 2019 with the film Malaal. After this, her second film Atithi Bhuto Bhava was released in the year 2022. Now soon she is going to be seen in her maternal uncle's next film Heeramandi. The film deals with the majestic signature flair of stories of love and betrayal in the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India. The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Netflix is yet to announce an official release date for Heeramandi. However, the preliminary release date is said to be of May 10th, 2024.

