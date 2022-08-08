Raksha Bandhan 2022: Latest & easy mehendi designs you should try on this auspicious festival

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Raksha Bandhan 2022

Raksha Bandhan is an important festival of the Hindus which marks the celebration of the beautiful bond shared between brothers and sisters. This year the festival will be celebrated on August 11 (Thursday). On this day, sisters tie rakhi on the wrist of their brothers which signifies the promise their brothers make to them that they will always protect them. The day is regarded as a significant event for the siblings. Today sisters and brothers wear new clothes and give gifts to each other. It is also considered auspicious to apply henna or Mehendi on your hands. As all the sisters out there plan to celebrate the day with their brothers and gear up for fun-filled celebrations, we are here with a few easy and interesting Mehendi designs that will make you stand out.

We wish you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

