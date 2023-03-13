Oscars 2023: Why the Academy changed red carpet to champagne, breaking a 62-year record?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Reason for change of carpet color from red to champagne

The Oscars 2023 red carpet is one of the most highly anticipated events in the entertainment industry, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch their favorite stars walk the red carpet in their designer gowns and tailored suits. However, this year's Oscars saw a change from the traditional red carpet to a champagne-colored one.

In ancient Greece, red carpets were exclusively used for royalty during high-profile events. Nowadays, red carpets have become a symbol of luxurious and glamorous occasions such as movie premieres, award shows, and other prestigious events. The tradition of utilizing a red carpet for the Academy Awards ceremony can be traced back to the 1960s.

Over the years, the red carpet has become an iconic part of the Academy Awards ceremony, symbolizing the grandeur and excitement of the event, as well as the glamour and luxury associated with Hollywood. However, this year's Oscars saw a change to a champagne-colored carpet, which left some fans wondering why.

According to reports, the decision to change the color of the carpet was due to the event moving from a daytime to a nighttime event. The Oscars have always had a problem with the early start time, as the sun and heat can make it difficult for attendees who are dressed for a night event. The organizers desired the carpet to reflect a tranquil atmosphere, akin to the beach during twilight hours. Consequently, they opted for a calming and neutral hue that wouldn't contrast with the orange tent set up to protect attendees from potential weather changes.

Creative consultants Raul Avila and Lisa Love, a longtime contributor to Vogue and creative director for the glamorous Met Gala in New York, made the final decision to choose a champagne-colored carpet. Love described the hue as "sand", which adds to the calming effect of the carpet.

Although the change in carpet color may have surprised some fans, the champagne-colored carpet still provided a beautiful backdrop for the stars to showcase their designer outfits as they arrived at the highly anticipated event.

