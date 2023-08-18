Onam Pookalam 2023: Beautiful flower rangoli designs to celebrate the auspicious festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Onam Pookalam 2023

Onam is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated in the state of Kerala, India. It is a harvest festival that marks the homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali. People decorate their homes with beautiful flower carpets called Pookalam and prepare a grand feast called Onasadya. Pookalam consists of 'poov' which means flower and 'kalam' which means colours and sketches on the ground. Traditional dances like Thiruvathira Kali and Pulikali are performed, and the highlight of the festival is the snake boat races called Vallamkali. Onam is a time of cultural celebrations, family gatherings, and spreading happiness and positivity.

It's a time of joy and togetherness as people come together to honour King Mahabali. During his rule, the kingdom became so prosperous that devas (gods of the Heaven) felt jealous about this and also for the reason that King Mahabali was an asura - a member of the demon clan - who were the enemies of devas. Vamana blessed Mahabali before he was sent to the nether world and granted him permission to visit his dear subjects once a year. This occasion is celebrated by all Keralites as Onam.

And the other cause for celebrating Onam is because it is the time of the year when a good harvest has been gathered all over Kerala, resulting in plenitude and happiness.

So, these are some of the beautiful Pookalam ideas for the Onam 2023 celebration.

