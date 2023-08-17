Hariyali Teej 2023: Floral to heart-shaped motifs, 5 simple and unique mehendi designs for teej celebration

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM These are the 5 simple and unique mehendi designs for Hariyali Teej 2023 celebration.

Hariyali Teej is a celebration of the onset of monsoon and the greenery that comes with it. Every year, millions of married women in India take part in this joyous festival, and one of the highlights of the festivities is the application of beautiful mehendi designs to adorn each woman’s hands. Hariyali Teej 2023 is right around the corner, and it’s time to start getting creative with your mehendi designs! Here are five easy and unique mehendi designs for you to try out this Hariyali Teej.

Floral Motifs: One of the most popular mehendi designs for Hariyali Teej is floral motifs. Start with a simple outline of a flower, and then fill the petals with intricate details such as dots, lines, and curves. Add some leaves around the flower for added beauty, and you have yourself a flowery mehendi design that’s sure to turn heads.

Paisley Pattern: Another great design for Hariyali Teej is the paisley pattern. This design involves intricate weaving together of different shapes such as circles, crescents, and teardrops to create an artistic effect. Add some leaves or floral motifs on top for added detail, and you’ll have an eye-catching mehendi design!

Peacock: The peacock is a symbol of beauty and elegance, so why not incorporate it into your mehendi design? Start off by drawing a curved outline of the peacock’s body, and then add in the feathers using curved lines and dots. You can also add in some paisley patterns for an even more beautiful effect!

Zari Work: Zari work is an incredibly popular mehendi design that looks great on hands during festivals like Hariyali Teej. Start off by outlining a few concentric circles, and then fill them in with intricate stitches that make up zari work patterns such as zig-zags and chevrons. This type of mehendi is sure to turn heads!

Heart-Shaped Motifs: Lastly, another great idea for teej mehendi designs is heart-shaped motifs. You can draw a large heart-shaped outline or several small ones to cover your hands. Inside each heart, you can draw intricate details such as flowers or even abstract patterns!

These five easy yet unique mehendi designs will make your Hariyali Teej celebration even more memorable! Be sure to take your time while drawing each design - practice makes perfect. So grab your henna cone and get creative this Hariyali Teej 2023 by trying out one (or all!) of these amazing mehendi designs.

ALSO READ: When is Hariyali Teej in 2023? Know date, puja muhurat, and puja vidhi

Read More Lifestyle News