When is Hariyali Teej in 2023? Know date, puja muhurat, and puja vidhi

Hariyali Teej is one of the most important festivals celebrated by the Hindu community in India. It is celebrated to commemorate the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Every year, this festival falls during the month of Shravan (August-September) according to the Hindu calendar. In 2023, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 19th.

This festival is celebrated over a period of two days and is considered to be very auspicious for married women who pray for the health and prosperity of their husbands. On this day, women and girls adorn their hands with traditional henna designs and wear green-coloured clothes.

Hariyali Teej 2023 Puja Muhurat

On the day of Hariyali Teej, a puja is performed to celebrate the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The puja muhurat timing for Hariyali Teej in 2023 will begin on August 18 (8:01 PM) and the Tritiya Tithi will end on August 19 at 10:19 PM. During this time, the puja should be performed with utmost devotion and concentration.

Hariyali Teej 2023 Puja Vidhi

The puja vidhi for Hariyali Teej includes various rituals such as bathing in holy rivers or reservoirs, offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, performing Hawan or Yagna, chanting mantras, offering sweets, lighting lamps etc. All these rituals should be performed with devotion in order to attain the fullest blessings of Gods and Goddesses.

At the end of the puja, offerings such as flowers, fruits, sweets, etc. are distributed among family members and friends. This brings joy and happiness to the family and creates a positive atmosphere at home. After performing the puja, married women tie a special thread on their wrists for good luck and prosperity.

Hariyali Teej is a beautiful festival which brings joy and happiness to the lives of everyone who celebrates it. It is a wonderful time for families to come together and bond with each other while praying for harmony and peace in their lives. So mark your calendar now and don’t forget to celebrate Hariyali Teej with great enthusiasm on August 19, 2023!

