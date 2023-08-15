Hariyali Teej 2023: Beetroot halwa to oats chikki, 5 diabetic-friendly sweet dishes you must try

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER These are the 5 diabetic-friendly sweet dishes you must try on Hariyali Teej 2023.

It’s that time of the year again - Hariyali Teej 2023! According to the Hindu calendar, Hariyali Teej is celebrated in the month of Sawan. This year, it will be celebrated on August 19. This is a joyous festival celebrated by Hindus all over India, and it’s the perfect time to indulge in some delicious festive dishes. But if you’re living with diabetes, it can be difficult to find diabetic-friendly sweet dishes. Don’t worry - we are here to help! Here are five diabetic-friendly sweet dishes you must try this Hariyali Teej.

Oats Chikki: Oats are a great ingredient for diabetic-friendly sweet dishes because they are high in fibre and low in the glycemic index. To make the perfect oats chikki, start by roasting the oats in a pan until they are golden brown and fragrant. Then add jaggery or brown sugar along with some ghee to the pan and stir until the jaggery melts and combines with the oats. Add a pinch of cardamom powder for some extra flavour and spread the mixture onto a greased tray. Once cooled, break it into pieces and enjoy your delicious oats chikki!

Coconut Burfi: Coconut burfi is a classic Indian sweet that is perfect for diabetics because of its low sugar content. Start by grinding together the shredded coconut, cardamom powder, and dates in a blender or food processor until it forms a thick paste. Add some clarified butter (ghee) to the mixture and mix it well until everything is combined. Transfer this mixture to a greased tray and let it cool before cutting it into pieces. Your delicious coconut burfi is ready to be enjoyed!

Dates Laddoo: Dates laddoo is another great sweet dish that is perfect for diabetics because of its low sugar content. Start by soaking dates in warm water for about 30 minutes to soften them up. Then strain the dates and remove the seeds from them before grinding them in a blender or food processor until they form a paste-like consistency. In a separate pan, heat up some clarified butter and add the date paste along with nuts such as almonds, cashews, or walnuts. Mix everything together and form small balls from the mixture before cooling them down on a baking sheet. Your delicious dates laddoos are ready to be devoured!

Beetroot Halwa: Beetroot halwa is an excellent diabetic-friendly sweet dish because of its low sugar content. Start by grating two large beetroots and combining them with some clarified butter (ghee) in a pan over medium heat. Once the mixture starts bubbling, add some sugar-free jaggery along with cardamom powder and stir until everything is combined. Once the mixture reaches a thick consistency, transfer it to a greased tray and let it cool down before cutting it into pieces. Your delicious beetroot halwa is ready to be enjoyed!

Phirni: Phirni is another classic Indian sweet that is perfect for diabetics because of its low sugar content. Start by soaking basmati rice overnight and then grinding it into a fine paste in a blender or food processor together with some milk or cream. In a separate pan, heat up some milk or cream along with some cardamom powder and stir continuously until it starts bubbling. Add the rice paste to this mixture along with some sugar-free jaggery or honey and stir until everything is combined together well. Once the phirni has reached your desired consistency, transfer it to individual serving bowls or cups and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving chilled. Your delicious phirni is ready to be enjoyed!

These five diabetic-friendly sweet dishes will make sure that you can still enjoy Hariyali Teej 2023 without compromising on your health or compromising on taste. There are plenty of other diabetic-friendly sweet dishes you can try this festive season - so don’t let diabetes get in the way of having fun this Hariyali Teej!

Read More Lifestyle News