National Girl Child Day 2023: History, theme and significance | Everything you need to know

National Girl Child Day 2023: National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on January 24th in India to raise awareness about the rights and welfare of girl children in the country. The day was first celebrated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development as a way to address the issues faced by girl children and to promote gender equality in India.

National Girl Child Day History

The history of National Girl Child Day can be traced back to the early 2000s, when the Indian government began to take notice of the significant disparity in the treatment of girl children compared to boys. This disparity was evident in various aspects of society, including education, health, and economic opportunities. The government recognised that girl children were often discriminated against and marginalised, and that this was a major hindrance to the overall development of the country.

In order to address these issues, the government launched a number of initiatives and programs aimed at improving the lives of girl children. These included the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Save Girl Child, Educate Girl Child) campaign, which aimed to increase the enrolment of girls in schools and reduce the dropout rate, as well as the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, a savings scheme for the girl child.

Announced in the year 2008, National Girl Child Day aims to spread awareness and empower girls from all around the country. The day is celebrated with multiple programs including awareness campaigns about Save the Girl Child, child sex ratios, and the creation of a healthy and safe environment for girls.

National Girl Child Day Significance

The significance of National Girl Child Day lies in the fact that it raises awareness about the importance of girl children and their role in society. The day is an opportunity for people to come together and pledge their support for the rights and welfare of girl children. It is also a reminder that girl children are just as important as boys and that they deserve equal opportunities and treatment.

Furthermore, National Girl Child Day also serves as a platform to discuss and address the various challenges faced by girl children in India. These include issues such as child marriage, female foeticide, and lack of access to education and healthcare. The day is an opportunity to create a dialogue around these issues and to come up with solutions to address them.

