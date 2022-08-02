Nag Panchami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status for your loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHOPADEHOSPITAL Nag Panchami 2022

Nag Panchami 2022: Counted as one of the most important days in Hindu culture, Nag Panchami, is observed throughout India on the fifth day of the lunar fortnight of the month of Sravana. Snakes are worshipped during this auspicious festival as they hold an important place among the gods. This year Nag Panchami will take place on August 2nd, 2022 (Tuesday). Women offer their puja to the serpent gods. Some people also observe fast on Nag Panchami. The snakes are believed to reside in Patala Lok and the lowest of them is known as Naga Loka, the regions of Nagas. In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna describes himself as Vasuki among the snakes and Ananta among the serpents.

This festival of Nag Panchami is celebrated to get rid of the fear of snakebite and to get rid of Kaal Sarp Dosh. On this special day, we have curated a list of wishes, images and WhatsApp and Facebook status that you can share with your family, friends, near and dear ones. ALSO READ: Nag Panchami 2022: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Vrat, History and Significance

Nag Panchami Puja Mantra:

नाग प्रीता भवन्ति शान्तिमाप्नोति बिअ विबोह्

सशन्ति लोक मा साध्य मोदते सस्थित समः

Literal meaning:

Let all be blessed by the snake goddess, let everyone obtain peace

Let all live peacefully without any turbulence.

