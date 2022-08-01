Nag Panchami 2022: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Vrat, History and Significance

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nag Panchami 2022

Nag Panchami 2022: In Hindi culture, nag Panchami is considered one of the most important festivals. It takes place on the Panchami date of Shravan Shukla Paksha. This day entails worshipping snakes or nag Devta as they hold an important place among the gods. In South India, on Nag Panchami, snakes are made from red sandalwood on wooden posts or idols of snakes in yellow or black colours are made with clay. They are then worshipped and offered milk. In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna describes himself as Vasuki among the snakes and Ananta among the serpents.

Nag Panchami holds significance in the Hindi culture as it is believed that worshipping Nag Devta on this day helps get rid of Kaal Sarp Dosha in the horoscope. People also donate food and clothes to the needy on this day.

Nag Panchami 2022 Shubh Muhurta:

The auspicious time of worship on Nag Panchami is from 05:42 am to 08:24 am. The duration of shubh muhurat is 2 hours and 41 minutes.

Nag Panchami 2022: Puja Vidhi and Vrat

There are different methods of worshipping on nag Panchami in different parts of the country. While some pray to God by smearing ocher on the wall, then a shape of a house is made by rubbing coal in raw milk. Others make the shape of a snake on both sides of the main door of the house with turmeric, sandalwood ink or cow dung.

People also observe fast (vrat) and feed the Brahmins on this day. The fast before Nag Panchami is known as Nag Chaturthi or Nagul Chavithi. On this day, digging the earth is forbidden as it might kill the snakes who live inside the earth.

Nag Panchami Puja Mantra:

नाग प्रीता भवन्ति शान्तिमाप्नोति बिअ विबोह्

सशन्ति लोक मा साध्य मोदते सस्थित समः

Literal meaning:

Let all be blessed by the snake goddess, let everyone obtain peace

Let all live peacefully without any turbulence.

Nag Panchami 2021: History and Significance

Snakes are considered to be auspicious according to Hindu religious beliefs. It is believed that the prayers offered on Nag Panchami reach the serpent Gods. Live snakes are worshipped on this day as people consider them the representatives of serpent Gods. There are many serpent Gods, however, the following 12 are worshipped on Nag Panchami.

Ananta

Vasuki

Shesha

Padma

Kambala

Karkotaka

Ashvatara

Dhritarashtra

Shankhapala

Kaliya

Takshaka

Pingala

