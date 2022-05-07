Mother's Day 2022 Gifts: Confused about what to give your moms? Try these interesting ideas

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gifting ideas for Mothers

A mother is your first friend, your forever friend, and many times your only friend. No matter what your age is, your mom will always mean the world to you and you’ll always need her. A mother always tries to put her child first. It’s that time of the year when you get to shower your mom with presents and make her feel special. Every day is mothers’ day but Mother’s Day shouldn’t go by like any other day. This year make your mom smile and celebrate her for all that she does. Make the day count, spend time with her, make her feel special, and surprise her with a thoughtful gift that she will cherish forever. This year you give her something that not only makes her happy and loved but is also extremely useful and will make her daily life much more convenient? Sounds good, right?

Remember all those times your mom pampered you, gave in to your silly little demands, and just indulge every whim of yours? Well, it is your turn to pamper her! On Mothers’ Day why not give her something as timeless as a mom’s love? Choose something unique like your mom, something that complements her beauty and enhances her style.

Silk Saree by Chinaya

No mother has ever said that she has enough sarees. This Chanderi silk in a mauve pink color weaved into a sheer embroidered saree will definitely entice your mother at first sight. Golden zari floral prints add to the charm of this beauty. The antique zari woven border adds a touch of grandeur to this pure silk saree. The fabric has a minimalistic vibe to it, with a tinge of ornate, and it stands out as an easy choice for the modern ethnic fashionista.

Price: 4375

Image Source : CHINAYA Silk Saree by Chinaya

Casserole Sets by Jaypee

Does she like to host parties or is she a stickler for keeping things organized? Does she love to cook and make lots of healthy delicacies for you and the family? Jaypee plus Casserole sets are perfect for those mothers who enjoy their time in the kitchen. It is elegant, stylish and exudes durability. It is built to keep food fresh, warm, and healthy. The inner bowl is made of stainless steel, which is rust-resistant and the insulation keeps food fresh and warm. If your mom loves to cook delicacies and feed you this one is surely going to be a hit with her.

Price- Rs 2798

Image Source : JAYPEE Casserole Sets by Jaypee

Personalised Gifts from IGP

Who doesn't like a personalized touch in their gifts? It makes it more meaningful and special. If you want to gift your mother something whose memory will stay with her for long, get a sweet gift customized with your pictures or her name from IGP. A leather handbag with her name embossed on it is the most meaningful gift. Write a cute handwritten card to go with it and watch how it will brighten her day. The bag is also spacious with small pouches on one side and a zippered pouch on the other; a zippered pouch in the back and a metal tag in the front.

Price: Rs 2195

Image Source : IGP Personalised Gifts from IGP

Bluetooth Soundbar by RD

If your mother is tech-savvy and loves to listen to music while working, then Bluetooth speakers are the gift she will admire the most. Without digging a hole in your pocket, you can gift her this Bluetooth Soundbar by RD. It comes with 15W power output and a memory card slot. It is both wired and wireless and has great sound quality. It has a Dynamic Sound effect that is extremely powerful and loud.

Price: Rs 1200

Image Source : RD Bluetooth Soundbar by RD

Pantsuits by PowerSutra

Working mothers struggle the most when it comes to clothes. They are supermoms who balance their work and family and never complain. They definitely deserve something that makes them feel confident and powerful. Nothing makes a woman looks more dynamic than a pantsuit. Flaunting statement colors like red and coffee brown, pantsuits by PowerSutra are a must-have in your wardrobe.

PowerSutra excels in workwear and customizes the choice of clothing according to your body dimensions. The best part- they have sizes from XS to 15XL. That means there is something for everyone to pick from. The material is also top-notch and gives a very elegant and professional look.

Price: Rs 4000-5000

Image Source : POWERSUTRA Pantsuits by PowerSutra

Well, gifts aren’t everything but to give something that says “I love you mom and I see you for all that you do,” is bound to get a wide smile on her face. The moms take care of every tiny little detail so now it’s your turn to help her and make her life a little easier.