Model-actor Rishab Singh opens The Guide Of Acting/ Modelling To Young And Talented Artists

Rishab Singh, the second runner-up of Mr. India is an inspiration and idol for many. He is a successful model and actor.

Rishab started his career with modelling. In year 2017, he stepped his foot in the Mr. India competition where he bagged the second runner-up's title. Following this, Rishab participated in the Mr. World comepetition where he represented our country.

Rishab has worked with popular names like Rannvijay Singha, Karan Kundrra, Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary, and many more celebrities over the years.

Being an actor, he also opened virtual coaching to further improve the future of children and guide them in the world of television, where he trains the youth who aspire to become a model or an actor.

The idea of giving this virtual coaching came to Rishab's mind because he saw that today's youth are very much influenced by TV and want to make their career in it but there is no one to guide them, so Rishab took this responsibility, and today he is providing coaching to a lot of modelling aspirants.

Very soon Rishab is going to open his coaching classes where he will give live sessions to his students.

In the near future, Rishab will be seen in the two new TV serial in which he will be seen playing the lead character, about which he will disclose the details to his fans very soon.

