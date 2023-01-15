Miss Universe 2022: R’Bonney Gabriel from USA crowned by Harnaaz Sandhu, watch winning moment | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Miss Universe top 3

R’Bonney Gabriel from USA is Miss Universe 2022. India's Harnaaz Sandhu who won the beauty pageant title in 2021 crowned the new Miss Universe in a grand event held on Sunday morning. India's Divita Rai made it to top 16 but she couldn't go further. The ones who made it to top 5 were, Venezuela - Amanda Dudamel Newman, USA - R’Bonney Gabriel, Puerto Rico - Ashley Cariño, Curacao - Gabriëla Dos Santos, Dominican Republic - Andreina Martínez. Of these, Dominican Republic, USA and Venezuela moved to the final top 3 round.

The second runner-up was Dominican Republic's Andreina Martínez and the first runner-up position was held by Venezuela - Amanda Dudamel Newman.

Before R'Bonney, Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned Miss Universe 2021. Harnaaz Sandhu, from Punjab, represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021 pageant, which was held in Eilat, Israel. The 71st Miss Universe competition was to be held at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

