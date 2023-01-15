Miss Universe 2023: Divita Rai makes to top 16, makes a mark in stunning pink dress | PICS, VIDEOS

Miss Universe 2023: Divita Rai from Karnataka, who is representing India at the beauty pageant makes it to the top 16. She looks stunning in a pink dress as she moved ahead of the contents to join Peru, Dominican Republican and Canada among others for the final competition.
"We see you INDIA! Welcome to the TOP 16! #MISSUNIVERSE The 71st MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE in the U.S." the official Twitter account of the beauty pageant tweeted.
Here are other the nations that made it to Top 16:
Puerto Rico - Ashley Cariño
Haiti - Mideline Phelizor
Australia - Monique Riley
Dominican Republic - Andreina Martínez
Laos - Payengxa Lor
South Africa - Ndavi Nokeri
Portugal - Telma Madeira
Canada - Amelia Tu
Peru - Alessia Rovegno Cayo
Trinidad and Tobago - Tya Jané Ramey
India - Divita Rai
Venezuela - Amanda Dudamel Newman
Spain - Alicia Faubel
United States - R’Bonney Gabriel
Curaçao - Gabriëla Dos Santos
Colombia - Maria Fernanda Aristizabal
Who is Divita Rai?
For the unversed, Divita Rai is 23 years old. She hails from Karnataka. She won the title of Miss Diva Universe 2022 in August last year and was crowned by Harnaaz Sandhu, the Miss Universe 2021. A year before, Divita also participated in Miss Diva Universe 2021 and was the second runner-up at the pageant. Harnaaz won the title then.
Divita Rai's modelling career
Divita Rai's first pageant was Miss India, which she entered in 2019. She was one of the three women who qualified from Karnataka. She was a science student in school and took up architecture. Somewhere during her studies, she developed an interest in modelling and entered the Miss India pageant and never looked back. She did her graduation from Sir JJ College of Architecture in Mumbai and also pursued modelling.
Divita Rai's Instagram
As a pageant contestant, Divita Rai has travelled the length and breath of the country. Her Instagram profile is proof that she loves to travel. Many images show her candid moments captured in various picturesque locations of the country with friends and family.
