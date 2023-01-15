Miss Universe 2023: Divita Rai makes to top 16, makes a mark in stunning pink dress | PICS, VIDEOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Divita Rai from Karnataka, who is representing India at the beauty pageant makes it to Miss Universe 2023 top 16

Miss Universe 2023: Divita Rai from Karnataka, who is representing India at the beauty pageant makes it to the top 16. She looks stunning in a pink dress as she moved ahead of the contents to join Peru, Dominican Republican and Canada among others for the final competition.

"We see you INDIA! Welcome to the TOP 16! #MISSUNIVERSE The 71st MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE in the U.S." the official Twitter account of the beauty pageant tweeted.

Here are other the nations that made it to Top 16:

Puerto Rico - Ashley Cariño

Haiti - Mideline Phelizor

Australia - Monique Riley

Dominican Republic - Andreina Martínez

Laos - Payengxa Lor

South Africa - Ndavi Nokeri

Portugal - Telma Madeira

Canada - Amelia Tu

Peru - Alessia Rovegno Cayo

Trinidad and Tobago - Tya Jané Ramey

India - Divita Rai

Venezuela - Amanda Dudamel Newman

Spain - Alicia Faubel

United States - R’Bonney Gabriel

Curaçao - Gabriëla Dos Santos

Colombia - Maria Fernanda Aristizabal

Who is Divita Rai?

For the unversed, Divita Rai is 23 years old. She hails from Karnataka. She won the title of Miss Diva Universe 2022 in August last year and was crowned by Harnaaz Sandhu, the Miss Universe 2021. A year before, Divita also participated in Miss Diva Universe 2021 and was the second runner-up at the pageant. Harnaaz won the title then.

Divita Rai's modelling career

Divita Rai's first pageant was Miss India, which she entered in 2019. She was one of the three women who qualified from Karnataka. She was a science student in school and took up architecture. Somewhere during her studies, she developed an interest in modelling and entered the Miss India pageant and never looked back. She did her graduation from Sir JJ College of Architecture in Mumbai and also pursued modelling.

Divita Rai's Instagram

As a pageant contestant, Divita Rai has travelled the length and breath of the country. Her Instagram profile is proof that she loves to travel. Many images show her candid moments captured in various picturesque locations of the country with friends and family.

