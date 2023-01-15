Miss Universe 2023: Harnaaz Sandhu trips, cries as she takes final walk before crowing USA's R’Bonney Gabriel

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Harnaaz Sandhi tripped during final walk on Miss Universe 2023 stage

Miss Universe 2023: Harnaaz Sandhu was seemingly overwhelmed as she took her final walk before crowning USA's R'Bonney Gabriel as the new Miss Universe. As Harnaaz entered this stage amid loud cheers and this year's beauty pageant competitors clapped enthusiastically for her. Tears rolled down her cheeks as she waved at the audience and folded her hands in namaste.

As she walked to the front of the stage to pose for the paparazzi, Harnaaz tripped. However, she soon regained her balance and in no time she held herself back to continue the walk. Harnaaz looked beautiful in the gorgeous black gown, to say the least. Watch her video here:

Harnaaz winning the 70th Miss Universe was a proud moment for India. After winning, she had told IANS, "It's just overwhelming and unbelievable. Finally, India is able to wear the crown of Miss Universe after 21 years, and I think we have been waiting for this for so long; the feeling is just out of this world."

Talking about the opportunity and responsibilities she had said, "Representing your country is a huge thing. It's about the confidence, you need to have in yourself and the realisation from within that this is the purpose of your life. You have to want to make the most of the platform and the opportunity that is given to you. We have to actually evolve a lot when we realise what we want to do with our life. With that faith, love and all the prayers of the people from my country, it gave me the drive I needed to win."

Also Read | Celiac disease: All about Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's weight gain condition

Soon after Harnaaz was crowned Miss Universe 2021, she was trolled for weight gain. Shortly after, Sandhu revealed that her weight fluctuation is due to Celiac disease which is a reaction to a Gluten protein present in wheat, barley, and rye which causes an immunological reaction leading to weight gain.

