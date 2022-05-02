Met Gala 2022 LIVE: How and where to watch the red carpet livestream online in India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/METGALAOFFICIAL Celebs on Met Gala red carpet

Met Gala 2022 LIVE will enthral the audience in just a few hours. It has been one of the most celebrated fashion events where no sartorial choice is over-the-top and glam is the only word echoing the red carpet. The 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, also known as the “Met Gala,” will see popular faces lining up on the red carpet in New York. After a cancelled event in 2020 and a delayed one in 2021, Met Gala will be taking place on the usual first Monday of May this year. If you still can't figure out how to watch the Met Gala online, you’ll be glad to know that you have multiple choices. Find out more about them here:

How and where to watch Met Gala 2022 online in India

E! News and Vogue will be live streaming the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet on May 2 at 6 PM ET which means that people in India can watch it on the 3rd of May at 3:30 AM IST on Vogue India's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For Met Gala 2022, married couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be the official co-chairs, while designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Anna Wintour will once again be the event's honorary co-chairs. The bash will be held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The theme of the May 2 celebration will be 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', which is part two of the Met's "thoughtful homage to our country's history." Part one, titled 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', took place in September at the 2021 Met Gala, which was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For last fall's event, Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman served as Met Gala co-chairs.