Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Know its history, significance and other details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the King of Mewar and is observed on different dates in varied states of India. According to the Julian calendar, the Rajput king was born on May 9th, 1540. However, his birth anniversary is also celebrated according to the Hindu calendar on Tritiya tithi of Jyeshtha’s Shukla Paksha. Every year, the birth anniversary of revered King Maharana Pratap is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. Observed mostly in Rajasthan, Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebrates the valour and bravery of one of the greatest kings that ruled India.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023

Significance Pratap was the legendary king who initiated one of the first wars of independence against the Mughals. After he died in 1597, Pratap was succeeded by his eldest son Amar Singh I. Since then, Maharana Pratap’s birthday is celebrated every year with Havans and Pooja at the Maharana Pratap Memorial located in Pearl Hill in Udaipur. According to the outdated Julian calendar, Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540. However, a Gregorian calendar which replaced the Julian calendar celebrated Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary on May 19. In the present times, the Hindu calendar is followed for marking the date of Maharana Pratap Jayanti. This year, according to Drik Panchang, Maharana Pratap Jayanti falls on May 22. The Tritiya Tithi began at 22:09PM on May 21 and will end at 23:18 PM on May 22.

History

Maharana Pratap was born in Rajasthan on May 9th, 1540. Maharana Udai Singh II, the king of the Kingdom of Mewar was his father. Pratap was the Crown Prince as he was the eldest of 25 sons. After his father's death, he ascended the throne of Mewar. Maharana Pratap fought a lot of battles in his early years and even instigated the first war of independence in the country. In the Battle of Haldighati, Maharana Pratap fought alongside Emperor Akbar. In January 1597, Maharana Pratap sustained a lot of injuries following a hunting accident and succumbed to his wounds on January 29, same year.

The legendary king is revered as a true patriot who initiated the country’s first war of independence. In the battle of Haldighati, he fought alongside Akbar, one of the most famous Mughal Emperors. Maharana Pratap was eventually forced to flee. However, he managed to kill a large number of opponents on the battlefield, gaining respect and acclaim for his bravery. Hence, every year on the third day of the Jyeshtha Shukla phase, the third month of the Hindu calendar, his birth anniversary is observed as Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Also Read: DYK World's FIRST lip kiss happened 4,500 years ago? Couples know what researchers have for you

Also Read: Cannes 2023: Jennifer Lawrence in flip-flops and Gigi Hadid in Zac Posen. Best red carpet looks

Read More Lifestyle News