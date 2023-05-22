Cannes 2023: Jennifer Lawrence in flip-flops and Gigi Hadid in Zac Posen. Best red carpet looks

Monday, May 22, 2023
     
India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 22, 2023 15:40 IST
Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival, 2023
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EONLINELATINO/JUSTJARED Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival, 2023

All the superstars have been killing it on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. On May 21, Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid stood out in Christian Dior Couture gown and custom Zac Posen dress respectively. While the supermodel was inspired by her sister Bella Hadid's 2018 vintage fishtail Jean Paul Gaultier gown, the Oscar-winning actress bewildered everyone with her black flip-flops. 

Jennifer was present to support the movie Bread and Roses, and Gigi took part in the screening of. The two celebrities delivered up this year's best red carpet moments while igniting the French Riviera in their stunning outfits. Both women went for minimalisitc, glittering accessories to complement their overall look. Discover what the two celebrities wore to one of the year's most magnificent red carpet events.

In addition to having a corseted bustier, a floor-length train on the back, and a flowy pleated skirt, Jennifer Lawrence's ruby red Christian Dior couture gown also had a ruffled bust. She slung a chic shawl across her arms to add flare to the outfit. A diamond ring and a delicate necklace were added as accessories. She selected center-parted, open hair, glossy ruby lips, delicate eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner, feathery brows, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and highlighter. Lastly, to everyone's amazement, she wore a pair of black flip-flops.

When the actress was going to accept her Oscar in 2013, she tripped and fell to her knees. She even buckeled on the red carpeted floor later that year. According to speculations, she preferred flat shoes to ankle-breaking heels due to her infamous experience with falling while wearing stilettos. Jennifer Lawrence maintained her breathtaking appearance even in her flip-flops ar the Cannes Film Festival this year.

While all was going on, Gigi Hadid attended Jude Law and Alicia Vikander's Firebrand's premiere in a custom-made beige Zac Posen gown. Her outfit had a fishtail construction, a strapless bodycon silhouette, a corseted bodice, a muted peplum waist, and side pleats.

Gigi added diamond jewellery as accessories to the outfit, including striking rings, a bracelet, a necklace, and beautiful earrings. Her side-parted, bleached blonde hair, delicate eye makeup, mascara on her lashes, chocolate brown lip colour, feathery brows, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base all complimented the accessories. 

