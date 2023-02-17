Maha Shivratri 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Mantras, HD Images & Wallpapers, WhatsApp & Facebook status

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Send Maha Shivratri 2023 wishes and quotes to your loved ones

Maha Shivratri 2023: The auspicious festival of Maha Shivrtari is here. The Hindu devotees on this day observe fast and offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. By offering water, milk, belpatra, flowers and others on Shivling, devotees please the God and seek blessings for a happy and wealthy life. There are a lot of stories attached to the great night of Shiva, including the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and the other being Shiva's power to save the world from destruction. This is one of the reasons that unmarried women on this day observe fast and seek blessing to get a good husband. On the other hand, married women offer prayers for a happily married life.

Maha Shivratri literally means 'The Great Night of Shiva' during which devotees chant shlokas and pray to the mighty lord from midnight till the next day. On this Maha Shivratri, wish prosperity, happiness, and luck to your near and dear ones through messages, images, different quotes, and status.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Wishes and Quotes

The night of Shiva-Parvati union. The night of destruction and the night of creation. The night of the Lord of lords. Happy Shivaratri

May all your prayers be granted by Shiva! Wishing you a Happy Maha Shivratri!

Mahashivratri blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all with good things and perfect health.

May Lord Shiva shower upon you all his choicest endowments on this Maha Shivaratri, Jai Shiva Shankar.

May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities, and help you in attaining success. Happy Maha Shivaratri 2020 to you!

Maha Shivratri 2023: HD Images and Wallpapers

Maha Shivratri 2023: Mantras

OM Namah Shivaya

OM. Tryambakam yajamahe

Sugandhim pushti-vardhanam

Urvarukamiva bandhanan

Mrityor mukshiya mamritat

Namaam-Iisham-Iishaana Nirvaanna-Ruupam

Vibhum Vyaapakam Brahma-Veda-Svaruupam

Nijam Nirgunnam Nirvikalpam Niriiham

Cidaakaasham-Aakaasha-Vaasam Bhaje-[A]ham

Karpoor Gauram Karunnaavataram Sansaar Saaram

Bhujgendra Haaram.

Sadaa Vasantam Hridyaarvrinde

Bhavam Bhavaani Sahitam Namaami.

