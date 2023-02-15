Maha Shivratri 2023: THESE zodiac signs will be blessed by Lord Shiva; know what is in store for you

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maha Shivratri 2023 Effect on Zodiac Signs

Maha Shivratri 2023: According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi date of the Krishna Paksha of Falgun month. This festival has great importance in Hinduism. On this day, Lord Shiva is worshiped and people seek blessings for a longer and happier married life. Along with this, the devotees of Lord Shiva also observe a fast on this day. Maha Shivratri has particular significance because it is said that on this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married. Their union is celebrated with great pomp and show all over the country. According to astrology, this time a rare coincidence is taking place on Maha Shivratri, which will have an auspicious effect on three zodiac signs.

The festival of Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on 18 February 2023. This time there is also Shani Pradosh Vrat on the same day. These two occasions taking place on the same day will bring auspicious results for some zodiac signs. Along with this, there is also Sarvath Siddhi Yoga on this day.

Aries

According to astrology, Maha Shivratri is going to be auspicious for the people of the Aries zodiac sign. Luck will be with them. The economic condition of the people of this zodiac sign will also be strong. Along with this, new means of income will be available.

Cancer

According to astrology, Maha Shivratri will bring good fortune to the people of the Cancer zodiac sign. The people of this zodiac will get success with the blessings of Lord Shiva. There will be progress in the business. There are chances of promotion in the job. Profit and money will come.

Sagittarius

Maha Shivratri is going to be very special for the Sagittarius people. Health will improve. New job chances are being created. The economic situation will improve. You may get benefitted with good wealth. There will be an increase in business.

(Disclaimer - This article is based on general information and proverbs. India TV does not confirm its veracity.)

