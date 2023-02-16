Maha Shivratri 2023: How many belpatra leaves should be offered on Shivling; know the correct way

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How many belpatra leaves should be offered on Shivling

Maha Shivratri 2023: On February 18, Hindu devotees worldwide will celebrate the festival of Maha Shivratri. According to the folklore and religious manuscripts, on this day, lord shiva united with Goddess Parvati and the they got married. This day has special significance for the people who are married or are looking to get married as Lord Shiva blesses them for a happy married life. In order to please him and seek his blessings, people observe fast and offer many things during the puja including milk, water, flowers and belpatra leaves. It is said that Lord Shiva fulfills all the wishes of the devotees who offer water and belpatra on the Shivling with a pure heart especially if a person worships him during Sawan and on Maha Shivratri. These two occasions are special for Hindu devotees.

On the day of Shivratri, there is an influx of devotees in Lord Shiva's temples. Devotees stand outside since midnight to offer water and belpatra to the Shivling. But do you know why belpatra leaves are offered to the shivling? These leaves have a special importance in the worship of Lord Shiva because it is very dear to the Bholenath. At the same time, keep in mind that there is a proper way to offer Belpatra on Shivling. Apart from this, you should also know how many belpatra leaves should be offered according to Hindu traditions.

How many belpatra leaves should be offered on Shivling?

According to beliefs, it is auspicious to offer 3 to 11 belpatra leaves on Shivling but you can also offer more than this. If you have even one belpatra leaf, Lord Shiva will still be pleased if you worship him with a pure heart. On the other hand, for early marriage, 108 belpatra leaves should be offered on the Shivling.

Correct way of offering beltpatra

While offering Belpatra on the Shivling, keep in mind that the smooth part of the leaf should remain on the Shivling. On the other hand, if you want, you can also apply sandalwood on the belpatra from above. If you do not have many belpatra leaves, then you can wash the same leaves offered once with water and offer them again and again. Along with this, belpatra should never be offered on the Shivling without offering water first. While choosing the belpatra leaf to be offered on the Shivling, keep in mind that the leaf should not be torn from anywhere, nor should it have many stripes. The beltpatra which has stripes on it should not be used in worship.

(Disclaimer - This article is based on general information and proverbs. India TV does not confirm its veracity.)

DON'T MISS

Maha Shivratri 2023: Break your fast with healthy and tasty sabudana khichdi, know how to prepare

Maha Shivratri 2023: THESE zodiac signs will be blessed by Lord Shiva; know what is in store for you

Read More Astrology News