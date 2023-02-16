Maha Shivratri 2023: Unique Lord Shiva temples to know about ahead of the Hindu festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Maha Shivratri 2023: Unique Lord Shiva temples

Maha Shivratri 2023: Now only a few days are left before the great Hindu festival of Mahashivratri. This day holds special significance for the devotees of Lord Shiva. They eagerly wait for Shivratri throughout the year and observe fast on this day to seek his blessings. On this auspicious occasion, devotees throng Lord Shiva temples across the country. It is a religious belief that by offering water to Shivling on Maha Shivratri and offering prayers to Shiv-Gauri on this day fulfills desired wishes. So here are some famous and unique Lord Shiv temples in India that hold deep faith and significance of the worshippers.

Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga (Tamil Nadu)

Rameshwaram is a holy pilgrimage of Sanatana Dharma. It is located in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. This pilgrimage is one of the four dhams. Apart from this, the Shivling established here is considered to be one of the twelve Dwadash Jyotirlingas. The way Kashi is recognized in the north of India, Rameswaram holds the same stature in the south. It is believed that Lord Rama established a shivling here before building a bridge (ram setu) over the sea. He also offered prayers to Lord Shiva here. This is why this temple is called Rameswaram. At the same time, it is also said that Shiva whose God is Ram is Rameshwar.

Tuti Jharna Temple (Jharkhand)

Tuti Jharna Temple is located in Ramgarh, Jharkhand. The biggest feature of this temple is that the holy Shivling established in this temple is naturally anointed continuously. Earlier, water used to fall on the Shivling here from the rocks. Later, the idol of Maa Ganga was made in this way that it looks that the anointing of Shivling is starting from the water coming out of the hands of Goddess Ganga. This happens for twelve months of the year. It is believed that all the wishes are fulfilled by praying in this temple.

Pauriwala Shivdham (Himachal Pradesh)

This Shivdham is situated at a distance of seven kilometers from Nahan in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh. A three to four feet high Shivling is installed in this temple. It is believed that this Shivling is of Treta Yuga and grows every year equal to a grain of rice. Pauriwala Shivdham is famous as the second Pauri of heaven. There is also a belief that Lord Shiva is present in this Shivling located at Pauri Wala, where all the wishes of every devotee come true. It is said that the mere darshan of Shivling in Pauriwala Shivdham gives the devotees the desired results.

Lingaraja Temple (Orissa)

The Lingaraja Temple in Odisha is dedicated to Lord Shiva. But along with him, Lord Vishnu is also worshiped here, due to which it is also known as Harihara. Located in the city of temples, Orissa, this temple is huge as well as boasts of glorious history.

Mrideshwar Mahadev (Gujarat)

Mrideshwar Mahadev Temple is located in Godhra, Gujarat. The size of this Shivling grows equal to a grain of rice in a year. The size of the rising Shivling of Mrideshwar Mahadev is considered a sign of the holocaust. There is a belief that the day the size of the Linga becomes eight and a half feet, that day it will touch the roof of the temple. The day this happens, catastrophe will come. The specialty of Mrideshwar Shivling is that naturally a stream of water keeps coming out of it, which anoints the Shivling. There is no effect of heat and drought on this water stream and it keeps flowing.

Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga (Nashik)

Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga located in Nashik city of Maharashtra is considered very sacred. It is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. There are three small lingas in a small pit inside the temple, which are considered to be the symbols of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva - the three gods. It is believed that this place was the Tapobhoomi of Gautam Rishi in ancient times. To get rid of the sin of cow slaughter imposed on him, he got the Godavari to rise here by doing penance of Lord Shiva. Since then Lord Shiva is sitting here in the form of Trimbakeshwar.

