Is it okay to keep Karwa Chauth fast during periods? Know in details

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated by married women in India, where they fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life and well-being of their husbands. This festival holds great cultural and religious significance and is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm. However, in recent times, there has been a lot of debate and discussion around whether it is acceptable for women to keep the Karwa Chauth fast during their periods. Some argue that it goes against basic hygiene and health practices, while others believe that it is a personal choice and should not be questioned. In this blog, we will delve deeper into this topic and try to understand whether it is okay to keep Karwa Chauth fast during periods.

Firstly, let us understand the significance of Karwa Chauth in Hinduism. This festival is observed on the fourth day after the full moon in the Hindu month of Kartik. It is believed that by keeping this fast, women can protect their husbands from any harm and ensure their long life. It is also considered a way for women to express their love and devotion towards their husbands. The fast is usually broken after seeing the moon and performing certain rituals. While traditionally, only married women are expected to keep this fast, some unmarried women also choose to observe it for their future husbands.

Now coming to the question at hand – should women keep Karwa Chauth fast during their periods? The answer to this question is not a simple yes or no, as there are various factors to consider. Let us look at some arguments for and against keeping the fast during periods.

On one hand, some people argue that keeping the Karwa Chauth fast during periods goes against basic hygiene practices. Menstrual blood contains a mix of tissue from the uterus lining, blood cells, and bacteria. This blood can contain harmful bacteria that may cause infections if proper hygiene measures are not followed. Keeping a strict fast for long hours without consuming any food or water can also make women weak and prone to dizziness and fatigue. Moreover, breaking the fast with heavy and oily foods after a day of fasting can also lead to stomach issues. Hence, from a health perspective, it may not be advisable to keep the fast during periods.

On the other hand, some people believe that menstruation is a natural bodily process and should not hinder one's religious practices. They argue that Karwa Chauth is a matter of personal choice and it should not be questioned whether a woman keeps the fast during her periods or not. In fact, in some regions, women who are menstruating are not allowed to perform certain religious rituals or enter temples, which is often seen as a form of discrimination. Hence, keeping the Karwa Chauth fast during periods can be seen as a way of breaking these social taboos and asserting one's rights.

Another argument for keeping the fast during periods is that it is not just about abstaining from food and water, but also about the intention and devotion behind it. Many women who keep this fast see it as a way of expressing their love and commitment towards their husbands, and they do so with unwavering devotion despite any physical discomfort. It is also believed that by keeping the fast during periods, women can attain even greater blessings and benefits for their husbands and families.

Few tips for observing Karwa Chauth fast during periods:

To avoid dehydration it is essential to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.

Opting for light and easily digestible foods like fruits and juices can provide essential nutrients and keep the stomach from feeling empty.

Practising yoga or meditation can help reduce discomfort and maintain focus during the fast.

However, it is essential to acknowledge that every woman's body is different, and what may work for one may not be suitable for another. Hence, women must listen to their bodies and make an informed decision about whether or not to keep the fast during their periods. It is always better to prioritize one's health over any religious practice or societal expectations.

