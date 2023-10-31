Karwa Chauth 2023: Five easy Vrat dishes you must try

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Five easy Vrat dishes you must try this Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth is an important festival for married Hindu women, where they fast for the longevity and well-being of their husbands. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion in India. The next Karwa Chauth is scheduled to be celebrated on November 1, 2023. On this day, women wake up before sunrise and have a pre-dawn meal called 'Sargi', after which they observe a day-long fast without even drinking water. The fast is broken only after the moon rises and offerings are made to the moon god.

While fasting for an entire day can be challenging, preparing meals for the family can be equally daunting. However, there's no need to worry as we have some delicious and easy-to-prepare Vrat dishes that you can make for your family on Karwa Chauth 2023.

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana or tapioca pearls are a popular ingredient for Vrat dishes. Sabudana Khichdi is a simple and light dish that is perfect for the Karwa Chauth fast. Soak sabudana in water for a few hours, then sauté it with peanuts, potatoes, and spices like cumin seeds, red chilli powder, and rock salt to make this dish. This dish is not only delicious but also provides energy and helps in keeping you full throughout the day.

Singhare ke Atte ka Halwa

Singhara or water chestnut is another commonly used ingredient in India during Vrat or Upvas (fasting). Singhare ke Atte ka Halwa is a rich and indulgent dessert made with singhara flour, ghee, sugar, and dry fruits. It is a must-try dish on Karwa Chauth as it satisfies your sweet cravings and provides a good amount of energy to sustain the fast.

Kuttu ka Dosa

Kuttu or buckwheat is a highly nutritious grain that is commonly used in fasting dishes. Kuttu ka Dosa is a twist on the traditional South Indian dosa, made with kuttu flour, potato filling, and spices. This dish is not only easy to make but also a great source of protein and fibre, making it an ideal choice for the Karwa Chauth fast.

Aloo Jeera

Aloo Jeera is a simple, comforting dish made with boiled potatoes, cumin seeds, and spices. This dish is a staple in many Indian households during fasting days as it is easy to prepare and provides a good dose of carbohydrates. You can pair it with kuttu or singhara rotis for a wholesome meal.

Lauki ki Kheer

Kheer is a popular dessert in India and Lauki ki Kheer is a unique variation made specifically for Vrat or Upvas. It is made with grated bottle gourd, milk, sugar, and dry fruits. This dish satisfies your sweet tooth and provides essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals to keep you energized during the day.

These are just a few Vrat dishes that you can try on Karwa Chauth 2023. Apart from these, you can also make dishes like samak rice pulao, rajgira paratha, and makhana kheer to add more variety to your menu.

But before you start preparing these dishes, here are some important tips to keep in mind:

Make sure to use rock salt instead of regular salt as it is considered pure and suitable for fasting.

Avoid using onion and garlic in your dishes as they are not allowed during the fast.

Use ghee or vegetable oil for cooking instead of regular oil.

Use freshly prepared ingredients to enhance the taste and nutritional value of your dishes.

In addition to these dishes, it is important to stay hydrated during the fast. You can drink coconut water, fruit juices, and milkshakes to keep yourself hydrated and energised throughout the day.

