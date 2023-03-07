International Women's Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance & everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy International Women's Day 2023

International Women's Day 2023: Every year on March 8, the world celebrates women and their contribution to society. While one day is not enough to pay tribute to all that a woman does for others, International Women's Day is a way to encourage every woman to spread her wings and fly without any inhibitions. The first International Women's Day was observed on February 28, 1909, in New York. Later, during the 1910 International Women’s Conference, March 8th was suggested by everyone and ever since the day started being celebrated as the day of women. According to the website of International Women's Day, Purple, green, and white are the colours of IWD.

International Women's Day 2023: Theme

The theme for International Women's Day 2023 is 'DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality'. Women make up only 22 percent of artificial intelligence (AI) workers globally, as per the United Nations. The Un states, "From the earliest days of computing to the present age of virtual reality and artificial intelligence, women have made untold contributions to the digital world in which we increasingly live. Their accomplishments have been against all odds, in a field that has historically neither welcomed nor appreciated them."

International Women's Day 2023: History and Significance

Back in 1908, a total of 15,000 women initiated a march through the New York city US in order to demand better salaries, shorter work hours, and voting rights. A year later, the Socialist Party of America declared this day as the first National Women's Day at the Socialist International meeting in Copenhagen. Throughout the years, many changes and new objectives are brought to further engrave the meaning of this day and in 2015, countries adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals. In it, Goal 5 is "Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls."

In many countries like Cuba, Armenia, Mongolia, Russia, Uganda and Ukraine, International Women’s Day is an official holiday.

International Women's Day 2023: Wishes and HD Images

