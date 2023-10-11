International Girl Child Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme, Wishes and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Girl Child Day 2023

International Girl Child Day 2023: Every year on October 11, we celebrate International Girl Child Day to recognise the rights, challenges, and opportunities that girls around the world face. It not only promotes gender equality, but ensures their rights to health, education, and a safe environment. This day underscores the importance of nurturing and supporting girls as they grow into strong, confident, and accomplished women. International Girl Child Day serves as a reminder that we must work collectively to create a brighter future for girls everywhere.

The theme of International Day of the Girl 2023 is "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being," according to United Nations.

International Girl Child Day 2023: History and Significance

International Girl Child Day, celebrated annually on October 11th, is a global observance aimed at highlighting the unique challenges and potential of girls worldwide. The day serves as a platform to raise awareness about the rights, needs, and issues faced by girls and to promote gender equality.

The history of International Girl Child Day dates back to the United Nations World Conference on Women held in Beijing in 1995. On December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 the International Day of the Girl Child. During this conference, world leaders recognised the critical importance of addressing the specific challenges and needs of girls. The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action emphasised the need to protect and promote the rights of girls and women and reaffirmed the importance of girls' education, health, and well-being.

It originated from the "Because I am a Girl" campaign, which was initiated by the international non-governmental organisation, Plan International. This organization operates in over 70 countries across the globe and launched the campaign in 2007 with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of nurturing and empowering girls, particularly in developing nations.

The idea for the International Day of the Girl Child was conceived during the course of this campaign. It gained significant momentum with the support of the Canadian federal government. Subsequently, the campaign's success led to its adoption and recognition by the United Nations.

International Girl Child Day 2023: Wishes and Quotes

On International Girl Child Day, let's celebrate the incredible potential, strength, and dreams of girls all around the world.

“And one day she discovered that she was fierce and strong, and full of fire and that not even she could hold herself back because her passion burned brighter than her fears.” Mark Anthony

May every girl be empowered to reach for the stars, break down barriers, and create a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

“Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice.” Bethany Hamilton

Here's to a world where every girl's voice is heard, her rights are protected, and her dreams are supported. Happy International Girl Child Day.

“You have what it takes to be a victorious, independent, fearless woman.” ­Tyra Banks ​

