Navratri 2023: Balanced Diet to Facial Treatment, 5 essentials to complete your festive look

Navratri is a nine-day festival celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal in India. It is a time of vibrant colours, joy, and devotion to Goddess Durga. During this auspicious festival, people dress up in their traditional attire and adorn themselves with beautiful accessories to embrace the festive spirit. The Navratri look is all about showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India through fashion. The Navratri look is not just about dressing up; it is about looking resplendent by taking care of our skin.

Glowing skin is key to looking our best in everything. But with festival season approaching, it’s difficult to keep up with all cleaning marathons, shopping errands, travelling, sorting gifts, and extra workloads and it takes a toll on the skin. So here are a few tips by Dr Devanshi M. Imran, Dermatologist Consultant, at Chicnutrix, to glow your best and look like a pathaka!

Stick to a skincare routine: Following a skincare routine during the festive season might be difficult but will be extremely beneficial in the long haul. Your dermatologist can help customise a skincare routine best suited to you like a mild cleanser, moisturiser, exfoliating agent, and broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF 45 PA+++. Never skip the sunscreen! Always double-cleanse before you hit the sack, no matter how tired you are.

Follow a balanced diet and start taking skin supplements: We all know festivals bring in a lot of extra calories with them and we can’t avoid them no matter how hard we try! But along with the delicious treats, make sure you are eating a healthy, balanced diet. Add supplements like glutathione, vitamin C, niacinamide, collagen, etc, to keep the antioxidant damage at bay, for skin brightening and help prevent pollution damage.

Opt for skin rejuvenating facial treatments: Treat your skin with treatments like Hydra facial, chemical peel, laser facial, and vampire facials to add that extra festive glow to your skin. Your dermatologist can help you suggest the best option accordingly. Never opt for any facial treatments without consulting your dermatologist.

Exercise regularly: Follow a workout routine to keep yourself healthy, mitigate the stress that comes with preparations, travelling, etc, and manage those extra rounds of Diwali sweets.

Plan for Laser hair reduction: Rock the festive outfits without the stress of going for waxing or shaving often. Plan for Laser hair reduction sessions that will take care of that hair growth and will keep you ever ready for any outfit. These treatments are very safe, amid myths around laser hair reduction procedures.

Follow these simple tips and get yourself ready for the festive bling. Wishing you all a very happy and safe festive season ahead.

