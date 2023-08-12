Independence Day 2023: Planning to hoist a national flag? Here's how to do it properly

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Independence Day 2023

Independence Day is observed on August 15 every year. The day is celebrated with great exuberance across the globe and commemorates India's independence from the Britishers. From eating jalebis puris to hoisting the national flag at home, the day is full of activities.

If you are planning to hoist the tricolour at your home this year, here are some of the important points that you need to keep in mind according to the Flag Code of India 2002.

How to hoist the national flag at home?

Starting with the flag ratio, the tricolour should be of a 3:2 ratio, as per the Flag Code 2002. The colour of the top panel shall be saffron, the middle shall be white, and the bottom panel shall be green.

The center of the tricolour shall have Ashoka Chakra in navy blue colour with 24 equally spaced spokes. If you are hoisting the tricolour at home, make sure it is not tilted and not touching the ground or water.

Though hoisting the tricolour is a fundamental right of every citizen of India, only people with constitutional posts can wear it. The flag should not have anything written on it and any pillow, napkin, or kerchief should not have the tricolour' design.

The tricolour shan't be used to drape or cover the hood, top, sides, or back of a vehicle, boat, train, or aircraft.

If your tricolour gets damaged, it shall be your duty to responsibly dispose of it in a way that its dignity is maintained and should be discarded in complete privacy.

For those unversed, insulting the National Flag is a punishable offense under the provision of Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Pride Act, 1971. The person can be jailed for up to three years and fined if found guilty.

