Independence Day 2023: Five tricolour dishes you can try on this day

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Five tricolour dishes you can try on Independence Day 2023

As India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day this year, it is a reminder of how much we have come in the past seven decades. Freedom is never to be taken for granted, and it’s important to keep that in mind while celebrating this special day. One way to do that is by adding some tricolour recipes to your menu. This Independence Day, why not celebrate in style with these 5 tricolour recipes that are bound to wow your guests?

Tricolour Sandesh

Sandesh is one of the most famous Indian sweets, and this recipe gives it a twist. All you need is some sugar, milk, and a few drops of food colour to create the perfect tricolour effect. The sweet and creamy taste will make you want more!

Tricolour Dahi Vada

This finger-licking treat is sure to be a hit with everyone. The recipe calls for hung curd, boiled potatoes, chana dal, and garnishes like pomegranate and mint leaves. All of these ingredients come together to give you a delicious snack that will be the highlight of the evening.

Tricolour Daal

This comforting dish is great for dinner parties and special occasions like Independence Day. The traditional recipe combines white Urad dal, green split peas, and yellow split peas to create an explosion of flavour in your mouth. You can also add some freshly chopped vegetables or paneer for an even more delicious dish.

Tricolour Paneer Tikka Pizza

If you are looking for something unique, this is it! This pizza has all the elements of classic paneer tikka but with a twist. Using green capsicum, red tomato sauce, and white cheese as toppings creates an incredible tricolour effect that looks amazing!

Tricolour Kheer

This creamy dessert is sure to please everyone with its yummy mix of flavours. All you need are some rice flakes, coconut milk, condensed milk, cardamom powder, saffron strands, and nuts. Just layer them in the following order: Rice flakes first, then coconut milk, condensed milk, cardamom powder, saffron strands, and lastly top it off with nuts. The result? A bowl of delicious kheer that’s sure to make your guests go wow!

Read More Lifestyle News