Hindi Diwas 2024: 5 interesting facts about Hindi language you should know

India is a country where many types of languages are used for conversation, but Hindi is a language that connects most of the Indians. In today's time, where several international and regional languages have taken over the world, at present Hindi is recognised as the official language in India. World Hindi Day is celebrated every year on January 10th to give special status to Hindi in foreign countries also. The Hindi language is a symbol of unity and integrity in India. It unites us as a nation and connects us to our rich culture and heritage.

It might surprise you but Hindi is one of the 5 languages spoken all over the world. There is an island named Fiji in Melanesia of the South Pacific Ocean, where Hindi has the status of an official language. According to the World Economic Forum, Hindi is one of the 10 most powerful languages in the world. There are even more interesting facts about the language that might take you surprise, read further to know more.

5 interesting facts about Hindi language

Origin of the word 'Hindi': The name of the Hindi language comes from the Persian word “Hind”, which means “land of the Indus River”. Hindi is a very rich and ancient language. It originates from Sanskrit and includes words from many other languages, such as Persian, Arabic, Turkish, and English. History of Hindi language in India: On 14 September 1949, the Hindi language was accepted as the official language by the Government of India. And in 1913, the first Hindi film, Raja Harishchandra by Dadasaheb Phalke, was released. Part XVII of the Indian Constitution talks about the official language. Under Article 343, the official language of the Union is approved, which includes Hindi and English in the Devanagari script. The modern Devanagari script came into existence in the 11th century. Popularity of Hindi language: Hindi is the fourth most spoken language in the world and is the official language of India and is recognised as an official language in 22 states and 9 union territories. Moreover, Hindi is also an official language in Nepal, Fiji, Mauritius, Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago. And about 600 million people speak Hindi around the world. Hindi Literature: The Hindi language has a vast literary tradition, including the works of great writers such as Tulsidas, Rabindranath Tagore, Premchand, and Nirmal Verma. Hindi words in Oxford Dictionary: 26 English words like Aadhaar, Dabba, Hartaal, and Shaadi were added to the Oxford Dictionary. The 10th edition of the Oxford Dictionary, launched in January 2021, contains 384 Indian English words.

