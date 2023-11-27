Harivansh Rai Bachchan Birth Anniversary: Interesting facts about the Padma Bhushan Awardee

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Harivansh Rai Bachchan birth anniversary

The magic of the famous Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan remained for many generations through his immortal work Madhushala. Some people remembered it after reading it and others went crazy after hearing it. His family closeness to the Nehru-Gandhi family also expanded his aura. Then, moving towards the twilight of his life, Bachchan got the opportunity to see the rising sun of the fame of his superstar son Amitabh Bachchan, which is like a dream come true for any father. And today, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about the Padma Bhushan Awardee that will take you by wonder.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a professor of English at Allahabad University. For his research in Cambridge, he made the poetry of the famous English poet WB Yeats the subject of his research. But he chose Hindi for his literary contribution.

Bachchan's first wife Shyama, born on November 27, 1907, died of TB after a decade of married life. In 1941, he married Teji Suri, who was associated with theater and singing. The association with Teji Bachchan not only enriched Bachchan's creative work but also expanded his circle of social contacts.

Bachchan's first book Tera Haar came in 1929. But Madhushala published in 1935 gave him real identity and fame. At that time there was neither TV nor social media, the gift of communication revolution. The printed word had power but there were limits to its reach. This was the era of poetry conferences. In which the poet is on the stage and the attentive audience is in front. People went crazy over the lines of Madhushala that came from Bachchan. Those who heard it repeated it and then one after another other listeners and readers joined it. Wherever Bachchan reached, there was a demand only for Madhushala. The audience used to repeat his lines along with Bachchan.

Bachchan was a poet of the next line of North Chhayavad. His more than fifty books include Madhubala, Madhukalash, Nisha Invitation, Ekant Sangeet, Do Chattan, Aarti Aur Angare, Khadi Ke Phool, etc.

In 1968, Sahitya Akademi awarded him for his book Do Chattaane. Not only poetry, but his prose writing also became very popular. Bachchan's frank statements in the first volume of his autobiography Kya Bhooloon Kya Yaad Karoon created a stir in literary and social circles. Birla Foundation gave Saraswati Samman to Bachchan for this book. Dharamveer Bharti wrote that in the last thousand years, no writer has written about himself with such courage. Pandit Hazari Prasad Dwivedi wrote that not only Bachchan and his family, but this book introduces the reader to that entire period. The next volumes of the autobiography, Need Nirman Phir, Basere Se Door, Dashdwar Se Sopan Tak, and Pravasi's Diary were also well-read and appreciated.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan was introduced to Nehru during the active period of the freedom struggle. Marriage with Teji Bachchan and his meetings with Indira Gandhi made it a family affair. On the recommendation of Nehru, he met the then Education Minister Maulana Azad to go to England for research and arrange expenses there.

After leaving Allahabad, he got an opportunity to work as a Hindi advisor in the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi. He was also nominated for Rajya Sabha. In 1976, Harivansh Rai Bachchan was presented with the Padma Bhushan award.

