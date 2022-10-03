Happy Navratri 2022: 5 best garba places to visit in Delhi-NCR

Follow us on Image Source : BOOKMYSHOW.COM Navratri 2022: Garba celebration

Happy Navratri 2022: All Indians are celebrating the festival of Goddess Durga with their full jovial spirit and happiness. Navratri symbolises divine femininity with dancing, fasting, and feasting. It’s a festival of Hindu devotees that recognises the victory of Goddess Durga. It is celebrated for ten days to offer prayers to the most ferocious and courageous Goddess who is considered as power ‘Shakti’ in Indian mythology.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Navratri is mostly celebrated in the month of September-October. It ends on the tenth day which is known as Vijayadashmi, commonly known as Dussehra.

Many observe fast to show devotion by following a strict vegetarian diet and avoiding alcohol and non-veg food. In Gujarat mainly, several people come out to celebrate this nine-day cheerful occasion with their traditional dance-Garba. But this dance form Garba is not limited to Gujarat, from Delhi to Mumbai, now this dance style has become a trend to celebrate the occasion to pay respect to the divine feminine principle.

There are five places of Delhi and NCR where you can plan to attend Garba this Navratri:

1.) Delhi: Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura: Dandiya Nights under the sky, Live Dhol, Non-Stop Music, DJ, Garba, Dance, Food etc.

Dress Code: Ethnic wear entry for event starts from 6 pm onwards.

Image Source : BOOKMYSHOW.COMPacific Mall NSP Pitampura

2.) Imperfecto Garden Galleria Noida: Shop No 341-344 and 347, 2nd floor, Gardens Galleria Mall GIP, Sector 38A, Noida, NCR 201301.

Mon Oct 03, 2022, Tuesday: 04 Oct, 2022.

Image Source : BOOKMYSHOW.COMImperfecto Dandiya night

3) Pacific D 21 Mall Dwarka: Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station, Pacific Mall, Delhi, NCR, 110077, India. To celebrate the best dandiya nights, the Entertainment Factory has the best Dwarka Garba Nights.

Image Source : BOOKMYSHOW.COMDwarka Garba nights

4) Rajwada Palace Emerald, Delhi: B-33, Industrial Area, G.T Karnal Road, Behind Shakti Nagar Telephone Exchange, Near Ashok Vihar, Delhi, NCR 110033, India.

Image Source : BOOKMYSHOW.COMDandiya Masti 2022

5) Dandiya Utsav 2k22: DDA Ground Delhi Sector 13, Dwarka, Delhi, NCR 110078, India. Main Dandiya Attraction:- Live performance, Lots of gifts, hampers, Live D J, Live singing, Delicious food stalls and Joy ride.

Image Source : BOOKMYSHOW.COMDandiya utsav 2022

Not just that, in this ritual, young girls celebrate this festive occasion by becoming goddesses. People even wash their feet and offer food and clothing. For Garba, there is a particular attire for every dancer.

Also Read: Navratri 2022: A three-course meal for food lovers to break the fast. Know the recipes

Women wear chaniya choli. A traditional three-piece outfit that comprises chaniya, choli, and a decorated dupatta. You can pair it with bangles, anklets, necklaces, and belts. Men wear Kediyu for dance performances. It is a long-sleeved garment, pleated at the chest which reaches to the waist. The Kediyu has a bandhani design which is local to Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Also Read: Get Durga puja ready with these skincare routines at home

Read More Lifestyle News