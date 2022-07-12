Guru Purnima 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook & Whatsapp Status, HD images, Importance of the day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Guru Purnima 2022

Guru Purnima 2022: The day is celebrated to acknowledge the contribution and importance of teachers. Guru is worshipped on this holy day. The day, which falls on Purnima Tithi (full moon day) in the month of Ashadha, has immense significance for Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains. The day is celebrated with much fervour not only in India but also in Nepal. The word Guru derived its origin from the Sanskrit language where ‘Gu’ means darkness and ‘Ru’ means the removal of darkness. Guru Purnima is celebrated across the world. This year, it is being celebrated on Wednesday, 13th July, 2022.

Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, after the author and legendary sage who featured in the epic Mahabharata. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa and disciples offer Puja or pay respect to their Gurus. The festival is also celebrated to remember Lord Buddha, who gave his first sermon on this day to Saptarishis (seven sages) at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh.

On Guru Purnima, people worship their spiritual preceptors or gurus. They bring them gifts and visit temples to seek their blessings. Therefore, we are here to bring forth some wishes and messages that you can send or post on WhatsApp and Facebook and quotes and images that can be sent across various social media platforms. ALSO READ: Guru Purnima 2022: Four raja yogas are being formed; Know measures to overcome financial losses

Happy Guru Purnima 2022: Wishes, Quotes, SMS

It is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads you from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal. Thanks for being my Guru. “Happy Guru Purnima”.

Teachers are Parents in school. And I have been blessed to have the best of them. Happy Guru Purnima to all the lucky students.

"The enemy is a very good teacher." - Dalai Lama

You were a light for me in the dark, You were an inspiration and an aspiration, Support me always, I will succeed in all ways, Happy Guru Purnima!

"I bow at his feet constantly, and pray to him, the guru, the true guru has shown me the way." - Guru Nanak

Stick to the way you are now, Follow the paths shown by your Guru, The shine will come to you, You will be the star of your life, Happy Guru Purnima!

When one finds the true Guru, one conquers half the world. Thanks for taking me as your disciple! Happy Guru Purnima!.

A bow to the great teachers on this auspicious day of the birth of the great sage Vyasa, a symbol of Guru-Shishya tradition who gave His first sermon on this day at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, India. Happy Guru Purnima!

"He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating." - Swami Vivekananda

"Find the teacher, serve him as a child, open your heart to his influence, see in him God manifested." - Swami Vivekananda

"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore." - Guru Nanak

Guru Purnima 2022: Facebook & Whatsapp Status, HD images

