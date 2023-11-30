Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Shubh muhurat, significance, rituals, and more

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Lord Ganesha

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 is being observed today, November 30. The day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Every lunar month has two Chaturthi tithis in the Hindu calendar. During Krishna Paksha, Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated after Purnimasi, or the full moon, and during Shukla Paksha, Vinayaka Chaturthi is observed after Amavasya, or the new moon.

On this auspicious day, people observe fasts, perform prayers, and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Check the festival's shubh muhurat, significance, and rituals.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on Thursday during the evening. Below are the timings for the puja.

Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 08:16 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 02:24 PM on Nov 30, 2023

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 03:31 PM on Dec 01, 2023

Significance of Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi

Sankasthi Chaturthi is devoted to the worship of Lord Ganesha and it has special meaning for Hindus. Pratham Pujya is another name for Lord Ganesha. Out of all the gods, he is the most worshipped. Lord Ganpati and Goddess Laxmi are always worshipped prior to any pooja, yajna, hawan, or other religious practice. Devotees honor Lord Ganpati's avatar Maha Ganapati and the Shiva Peetha on the auspicious day of Sankashti Chaturthi.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 rituals

Devotees get up early and bathe.

After a bath, devotees clean their entire house and place Lord Ganesha's idol.

Devotees then light a diya and offer laddoos or modaks.

Besides performing puja, devotees also recite katha and sing aarti.

